Sports
Gal Monfils to retire from tennis at the end of 2026 season: I am huge in peace
The French legend Gal Monfils will retire from Tennis at the end of the 2026 season, he announced on Wednesday in a statement.
In an emotional message, the 39-year-old Monfils thanked his family, colleagues, fellow players and fans for supporting his career, which will end up shortly after his 40 September next year. He thanked his colleague elite player and wife Elina Svitolina, and their daughter, Ska, for their unchanging support and told his mother and father to see how far we got.
To every person who has ever welcomed or Allz, Gal! In real life or on a TV screen: your energy and love are really everything for me, he wrote.
Monfils has 13 ATP tour titles so far and became the oldest man who won one earlier this year. The Frenchman defeated Zizou Bergs 6-3, 6-4 in January to win the ASB classic in Auckland in 38 years, 4 months and seven days old, as a result of which Roger Federers caught up record that had been since 2019.
The Frenchman reached a career-high ranking of World No. 6 and made two Grand Slam semi -finals, on the French Open 2008 and the 2016 US Open. In the last years of his career, he emphasized that he does not regret going higher or even win a major. Monfils then pulls and demolishes a crowd like few players on tour, produces impossible acts from tennis capology and supplies winners from all corners of the field.
On this year French Open, Monfils carried out one of its characteristic rebellions from two sets to beat Bolivias Hugo Dellien and to send Court Philippe-Chatrier in a rownia.
I was called the showman in the course of my career, but I want you to know that it was never just a show for the crowd. What you see is joy, pure joy, spilling, he said in his pension announcement.
My passion and pleasure on the field are real and their energy electrifies me at every game.
He still has many tournaments left to feel it again.
Monfils Legacy will go much further than his retirement
Analysis of tennis writer Charlie Eccleshare
Few players have had such an impact on tennis without winning one of the biggest titles of the sport.
In the course of more than two decades, Gal Monfils has enriched the sport in so many ways. From his entertaining game, to his sportiness, to how inspiring he has been to a generation of black players, Monfils Legacy will go much further than his retirement next year.
There was a time when Monfils could be characterized as an under -performance. In 2004 he won three of the four Junior Grand Slams and seemed to be destined for greatness. Instead, it was the winner of the other boys -Major that year, Andy Murray, who then went a Hall of Fame career.
But that underestimates both the level of competition than a contemporary of the Big Three is not ideal in that respect and how few players make the leap of junior prodigy to serial winner. Achieving two SLAM-HALVE FINAL and a career-high ranking of No. 6 is a dream for most players.
Monfils was sometimes incorrectly characterized as focused on entertainment instead of winning. This incorrectly read how desperate monfils was to succeed, and if he had been a little more aggressive in some of his biggest matches, he might have made that Grand Slam breach. De vreemde 2016 US Open halve finale toen hij probeerde Moonball Novak Djokovic is het opvallende voorbeeld, maar hij was evenzo conservatief in een vierde ronde wedstrijd tegen Rafael Nadal een paar maanden later op de French Open 2017. Er waren momenten dat Monfils blij was om deel te nemen aan lange uitwisselingen vanaf de basislijn omdat hij wist dat hij de fysieke geschenken had om dit te doen, terwijl hij misschien beter af was geweest met behulp van een Part of his comparable exceptional admission.
When Monfils left that phase of his career, during what time he reached that career-high ranking in November 2016, and he started to go deeply to the Majors, he started one of the most pleasant periods. In recent years, Monfils has excited almost everywhere about the crowds, in which he can produce such enchanting tennis in their mid -1930s and now in their mid -1930s. On the Australian Open in January he defeated the no. 4 seed Taylor Fritz in the third round with a stunning performance, after he became the oldest winner of an ATP tour title the week earlier.
During an interview with Monfils a year ago I was struck by how satisfied he was with everything that reached hed in Tennis.
I lived in the best area of Paris, I had this dream. And now here I am talking to you. You know my name. It is impossible. I made it.
(Top photo: Quality of Sports Images / Getty images)
