Sports
No. 6 Field Hockey returns home on Wednesday evening to host Roger Williams
No. 6 Field Hockey vs. Roger Williams
Wednesday 1 October | 6 pm
MacDowell Field | Babson Park, Mass.
Series History
Babson is always 2-0 against Roger Williams in a series dating from 2023.
The Beavers rolled two years ago to an 8-1 victory over the Hawks in the inaugural match of the series on MacDowell Field before they took a decision of one goal in Bristol last year, Ri took
Last meeting
JuniorHelen DigitalScored the only goal of the match in the 41st minute and no. 3 Babson made sure that the Beavers Roger Williams, 1-0, beat Bayside Field on 5 September 2024.
The game winner of Digiovanni came on a penalty corner and was assisted by her sister, seniorCaroline Digiovanni. Bayla Furre '25 was not forced to save in the goal of earning its program record 23rd career-shutout.
Jill Haudenshield '25 made six saves in goal for the Hawks, who were surpassed 19-2 in the match, including 7-0 in Schoten on Doel.
Scouting the Beavers
No. 6 Babson (8-1, 2-0 Newmac) expanded his winning series to four games with back-to-back road victories on Mount Holyoke (2-1) and Trinity (4-2) last weekend.
Second -yearPenny Baroniand juniorAshley Brarenscored goals in the middle two quarters in the victory over Mount Holyoke, and Caroline Digiovanni scored twice and juniorEmma SmithAnd Braren once hit the Bantams. First -yearMadison TibbalsNeeded to make only three saves in the two victories throughout the weekend.
Digiovanni (9-0-18) this fall has at least one goal in seven of the nine games and Baroni (7-2-16) had broken a three-game goal treak at Trinity. Braren (2-1-5), Smith (2-0-4) and senior Laney Reed (2-0-4) are multi-goal scorers for the Beavers, and Mullaney (2-4-6) leads the team in Assists.
Tibbals (1.45 GAA, 37 Saves) is 7-1 with one shutout in her Rookie season.
Explore the hawks
Roger Williams (7-3, 3-0 CNE) won three games in a row after winning successive Shutout victories at Hartford (5-0) and Vassar (1-0) last weekend.
Senior Chelsea King scored a goal and two assists in the victory over Hartford and scored the only goal in victory over Vassar. Senior Elizabeth Duquette, Junior Emma Sheldon, and second-year students Lexi Yost and Katie Flanagan also scored in the victory of Saturday and Senior Hannah Brazil made a season-high 10 Saves in Doel against Vassar.
King (13-6-32) has a goals of nine games scoring and has four outings with several goals and senior Hannah Timbrouck (4-3-11) and Junior Maddy Monahan (3-5-11) are in second place in the team in scoring. Seniors Lily Tobin (4-1-9) and Elizabeth Duquette (4-0-8) are also strong attacking players for the Hawks.
Brazil (1.38 GAA, 31 Saves) started all 10 games in Doel for the Hawks and a 6-3 record with two shutouts placed.
Home field advantage
Babson has been 28-1 on MacDowell Field since the start of the 2023 season and has won 52 of the last 57 home games since 2021.
Eight of the last 14 wins and 16 of the last 28 home victories were made by the Shutout.
De Green and White have won all three their home games this season with scores of 2-1 and have surpassed their opponents 65-9 in MacDowell Field since the beginning of last season.
Babson vs. The CNE
Wednesday's match-up is the second of three Babson matches this season versus teams of the Conference of New England (CNE), formerly the Commonwealth Coast Conference (CCC).
The Beavers defeated Endicott 4-3 in the season opener on August 29 and will travel to the University of New England on 28 October.
Babson has won 12 consecutive matches against the CNE that goes back to a 3-1 loss to Endicott in the season opener on August 30, 2019.
Beaver Bites
Digiovanni has raised her career -to 43 goals, which connects Andrea Tufts '07 for 11th on the list of Babson career goals, and her 91 points in 14th place.
Babson has a 31-5 margin in penalty corners in the last three victories and a 65-45 advantage in his nine wins.
The Beavers are 47-3 in weekday matches in the past four seasons.
The Green and White are 5-0 in one target games this season and have won 12 of the last 16 games that have been determined by one goal since 2023.
Figures to know
Babson finished 6-1 in the month of September and is 34-9 in the ninth month that goes back until 2021.
De Green and White have won their last 75 games in the last five years while leading the break.
Since the beginning of the 2021 season, Babson is 79-2 when the opponent keeps no more than one goal.
Next
The Beavers return to the New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference (NewMac) campaign when they organize WPI on MacDowell Field on Saturday at 12.00.
|
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
