Week 5 SOS ranges (soon)

Fantasy 101 (Weather, Start/Sit, Trading, More)

Everything in Speed ​​Run Podcast Week 5 fantasy football notes Run Top 5 Running Backs in Yards Per Touch (YPT): Bijan Robinson 7.1; Rhamondre Stevenson 6.3; Derrick Henry, Travis Etienne and Woody Marks tied up at 6.0 (min. 25 touches). Marks jumps to 6.4 when you switch off week 1, and Stevenson jumps to the lead at 7.2.

Both Ashton Jeanty and Chase Brown climbed from the negative YBC markings, with only Dylan Sampson under 0.19 (Jeanty) now, at -0.17.

In the meantime, Sampsons teammate, Quinshon Judkins, saw not only Bell-Cow working in an eruption, but also at the age of 4.18.

Top 5 (well, six, because of a draw) in percentage of teams rushes: Tony Pollard 77.3%, Chase Brown 76.0%, Christian McCaffrey and Josh Jacobs 69.0%, Kyren Williams and Ashton Jeanty 67.3%. Pollard is only RB28 in FPPG despite all that volume, and Tyjae Spears could return.

If Miles Sanders is out, Jaydon Blue would rank an RB4 given the reluctance of the cowboys to have him active.

If Trey Benson is out, Michael Carter and Emari Demercado would both rank as RB3s. It has been talked about that the Cardinals can use Carter as a pipe, which makes both risky.

If Bucky Irving is out, Rachaad White would be an RB2 and Sean Tucker an RB3. At the chance, all three, ID Go White, Tucker, Carter, Demercado, Blue is okay from today (without more practice reports and news).

Christian McCaffrey, only the recipient Christian McCaffrey, only the receiver, would rank as WR9 with 58.0 Half-PPR points His current pace (last year is on WR)

183 goals (1st)

132 Receptions (1st)

1,296 Yards (3rd)

8.5 Touchdowns (12th-like)

246.6 points (4th) Jake Ciely (@Allinkid) September 30, 2025 Wide recipients There are only two wideouts with at least 8 red zone and 8 end zone goals: Davante Adams (9 each) and George Pickens (8 and 9 thanks, Packers -Game).

Alec Pierce has the third highest EPA versus zone for Wideouts (2.91), and only the cowboys use zone more than the Raiders do (85.6% to 84.6%). When Pierce is back, he is a beautiful tree/bust game, but when Pierce is out, Adonai Mitchell has actually struggled against zone.

As can be seen at Jameson Williams last week, although a recipient is known for excelation against certain coverings, it is not a guarantee (CMON, Jamo, hold the ball, man!). AJ Brown and Devonta Smith, however, are considerably better versus man than zone with positive EPAs against people and negative against zone. Well, guess which teams man use the two? Broncos runs 40.0% of the time, and yes, it is the Broncos and Patrick Surty, but I would not be wide.

Travis Hunter hit a season height last week in receiving recruiting at 42. Bad news. Hunter has the 17th -Toughest Matchup figure (per fantasy points) at -8.0%. In the meantime, Brian Thomas has the 18th best (+9.2%), so there is hope.

If Ricky Pearsall fits himself in for TNF, Heden behind Jauan Jennings in the WR3 series, given the risk risk. Jennings would push a few places back, and if both are out, Kendrick Bourne is a desperate start.

This is about a quarterback, but Wideout -related: if the browns turn to Dillon Gabriel, Jerry Jeudy and Isaiah Bond Heck, the tight ends would also push back about half a layer, given the potential for a muted game, not that Joe Flacco went off.

Only one Wideout has told 68 meters against the Lions this year: Rome Odunze.

Assuming Terry McLaurin is out (are in the 1920s when playing), Deebo Samuel is the only commanders wide to trust. Luke McCaffrey scored last week, but was a distant third in the hierarchy of the command -receiver, where Chris Moore played as number 2. Tight ends Darren Waller would only rank behind Puka Nacua for goals per route -Run if qualified with 0.40. Nevertheless, I would still consider Waller as the dolphins version of Mark Andrews. Hell is touchdown -dependent and fleeting, but that also applies to 90% of the tight ends. Oh, and do you argue for the risk that he is worth the risk? Well, the Panthers have the worst defensive EPA against tight ends (such as in, good for Waller).

David Njoku and Harold Fannin continue to be able to cannibalize each other, and although Fannin looked a bit ahead in week 4, no team has a harder EPA than the Vikings for opposite tight ends (and I know, they have not confronted a glove).

Looking for deeper tight end sleeps? Rookies Mason Taylor and Theo Johnson saw goals at 26.9% and 26.3% of their routes respectively, both top 10 (min. 10 routes) respectively. Quarterbacks Justin Fields (15.7%) and Jalen Hurts (12.6%) were The top two in designed Rush rate for Quarterbacks. The new leader? Jaxson Dart at 20.0%. The saints also have the second most favorable EPA for QBS (-51.45).

Trevor Lawrence has the eighth-strict EPA per dropback when under pressure (38 qualified QBs) with the second lowest comp% (37.0) and the fourth highest offtgt (22.2%). The Chiefs have the highest pressure percentage with only four Rushers (53.5%) Okay, about that BT7 Hope

As for Carson Wentz good, more for everyone we care about in fantasy on the Vikings: they are probably three attacking rulers and the browns get pressure 43.9% of the time with four Rushers (sixth) and have the second highest stuff% on runs (29.6%).

Week 5 Fantasy Football Ranks Turn up Unfortunately, there is no perfect widget outside. I know that many view this on your phone, but 1) Use the ranking widget on a PC/Laptop/etc. If possible or 2) open in your telephone browser, especially for Android users, to make the scrolling (or Android people can try a scroll with two fingers).

ECR = ranking of expert consensus (which is not consistently updated by everyone, so take a grain of salt).

Regularly updated, so check for Line -ups lock. Week 5 Fantasy football projections Turn up These may differ from my rankings, and my ranks are the order -ID starting players outside the added context, such as the highest upside down, even if it is risky. Also based on 4-point TDs for QB, 6-point rest and Half-PPR Downloadlink added Thursday (Photo of Darren Waller: Megan Briggs / Getty images) Connections: Sports Edition Find the pattern on. Connect the conditions Find the hidden link between sports terms Play today's puzzle

