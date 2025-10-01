



Sinner is recovering from his recent US Open Final Demies of the Defeat against Carlos Alcaraz with a third title of the season in Beijing.

Jannik Sinner has won the 21st title of his career by the American teenage learner ten 6-2, 6-2 in the China Open final in Thrashing. The Italian lifted the trophy for the second time in Beijings Hard Courts on Wednesday, after he did this during his tournament debut in 2023, and looks at a return to world number one. Recommended stories List of 4 itemsEnd of the list The 24-year-olds Only loss at the center of Beijings, Diamond Court, was for a large rival and Topcarlos Alcaraz, who won the final last year in three moving sets. A very, very special place for me, said the triumphant sinner, a four-time Grand SLAM champion and top seed this week. Alcaraz did not defend his title in the Chinese capital and won the Japan open in Tokyo on Tuesday. The sinner immediately broke in the first set on the way to surpassing the 19-year-old ten, who was in his first ATP final. Congratulations to Jannik during a great week, another title, an honor to share the court with you today, he told the world number two afterwards. The world number 52 had a rare opportunity to break in the second game of the second set, but Sinner quickly kept control of and ended a one -sided match with 10 aads over the 1h, 12min final. Sinner Eyes the Number 1 Ranking Tien would have been the lowest ranked champion in Beijings in the tournament history. In 19 years and nine months old, ten would also have been the second-youngest American tour champion since Andy Roddick in 2002. As it was, he was never really in it, despite some flashes of his rich potential. You show the whole season what a talent you are, Sinner said in the aftermath. Sinner's emphatic victory was his third title this season, after victories in the Australian Open and Wimbledon. Sinner may now have the chance to take the top ranking back before the season ends after Alcaraz has withdrawn from the Shanghai Masters on Tuesday. The Spaniard took the number one in the world of Sinner when he defeated the Italian in the US Open -final on 7 September. Sinner will be the best seed in Shanghai, which started this week.

