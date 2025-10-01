Sports
After four decades away from the sport, Gene Wagner still plays hockey at 98
Despite his age, or perhaps because of that, Gene Wagner is still a bit protective around the fold.
With a young prospect of his age, the 98-year-old Wagner-Die still has his skates twice a week with the Bald Eagles on the local ice rink in the southeastern Wisconsin-likely that right deserves.
“If he stands in front of the goal and I defend, I don't like people who stand in front of the goal, so I try to move him around a bit,” Wagner said chuckling. “I can't do that, but it's so natural. Go away from my keeper, you know?”
Even most junior of the senior players are aware and respect everyone's physical limitations, Wagner said.
“We don't play roughly. No, we don't do that,” he said. “There is no rough stuff, no control. We are pretty careful. Nobody wants to be injured, especially seniors.”
Wagner started skating as a young person on a frozen creek near his house in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, and was soon attracted to hockey.
As a teenager, Wagner moved to the Elite Local League when his older brothers entered the army during the Second World War.
“There was a senior hockey team, not a school team, but the older boys played in the long distance du Lac Bears, the best team in Fond du Lac,” said Wagner. “They were my older brothers. So when they went into the army, there was an opening for our younger players to join the bears because there was no one else to take their place. So that was up to us. Younger brothers like me, we filled in.”
Wagner eventually married, moved to the Milwaukee area, became a hairdresser and stood up a family.
In the late 60s his family moved to Cedarburg, about 25 miles north of Milwaukee. Wagner was about four decades away from hockey when the Ozaukee Ice Center opened in 1995 in nearby Mequon, of which Wagner said it was about five minutes from his house.
Guy Gosselin, now the manager of player development for USA Hockey, was the general manager of the Ozaukee Ice Center after a striking university career at the University of Minnesota Duluth and six professional seasons, including a Stint with the Winnipeg Jets of the NHL.
“Guy Gosselin gave us a few hours alone for seniors to have their own time for open skating, I think on a Wednesday morning, maybe from 9 am to 12 noon,” Wagner recalled. “That was our time for open skating such as seniors, men and women. There were about six or eight of us.”
Gosselin said those senior sessions quickly became popular, both with the participants and the staff.
“They appreciated the facility and I had a lot of interaction with a few of them,” said Gosselin. “They are great volunteers. We have exhibited a deal where they would have two hours of ice for two days a week and they would be our skate guards for the public skate.”
Wagner said that I was just back on the ice, of course back to hockey.
“One day I brought a hockey stick and then quickly another man brought a stick and so it started. Only one person at the same time than the other and the other.”
That led to the formation of the Bald Eagles, a non-controlling hockey club for players aged 55 and older. Wagner was then 72.
“My idea was to have enough seniors appear so that we could have a pick -up game,” he said. “It took a few years before that happened, but the older skaters, they came out. And it was only about a year or so and we had enough older players who showed up so that we could make a game of it.”
The comrading among the players is special, Wagner said, but on the ice it is still hockey.
“We go on the ice and we try their best and we have some fast skaters,” said Wagner, who also regularly plays golf. “The boys are for the most part in the 70s and they are fast skaters. I usually stay out of the way, you know. I am the slowest and I don't want to go down, because if they touch me, I go down. I will continue to avoid the fast skaters. They don't look at you, you have to look for them.
