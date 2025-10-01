Sports
Fasanoc | Fiji para -stars shine
The Fiji Para-table tennis team recently participated in the ITTF-Oceania Para Championships 2025 from 26-28 September in Auckland, New Zealand.
The event, part of a broader Para Table Tennis Festival, brought together 48 athletes from eight countries, including 15 Paralympians.
For Team Fiji, the championships were a chance to test themselves against some of the strongest players in the region and to see how far their training could bring them despite many challenges on the road.
The team of Merewalesi Roden, Akanisi Latu, Iakoba Taubakoa, Eparama Lagi and Jone Vukinamualevu jointly won 1 gold and 5 bronze medals and finished in third place on the medal table, behind Australia and New Zealand.
The team was coached and managed by Harvi Yee.
Mere and Akinisi have become known to followers of the Fiji sport. They also formed the backbone of Team Fiji on various Pacific games and are still high after striking versions on the Pacific Mini Games in 2025 in Palau.
During that event, Mere and Akanisi brought gold home in the women's doubles, a result that put them on the map as one of the most promising couples in the region.
Their partnership continued to deliver in Auckland. Together Mere and Akanisi won gold in the women's doubles sitting C35. Individually both bronze medals added in the singles of the ladies sitting C35.
Kope (Iakoba Taubakoa) also returned with bronze in the men's Singles C45, while working with Eparama Lagi for another bronze sitting in heritages.
The mixed double -sitting event saw alone and ended up with bronze, while Jone and Jone Brons were double in men. Every Fiji athlete at the championships won a medal, which contributed to a total trek for Fiji.
While the medals were driving for celebration, the road to Auckland was far from smooth. Preparing a Para team in Fiji is complicated by limited financing and resources. The team often had difficulty securing suitable training locations and reliable transport.
Many players had to find their own way to practice and regular sessions were not always guaranteed. The Fiji Vocational Technical Training Center offered essential access, allowing the team to train alongside students, but these schemes were far from ideal
Various organizations stepped up to help: Fasanoc and the Smash Down Barriers program supported athleett training and organized inclusive competitions, while the Fiji offered Paralympic Committee for Financial Aid so that the team could travel.
One athlete ran the risk of having to withdraw for financial reasons, but was able to compete thanks to last-minute financing from Fiji Holiday Inn.
Such gestures made a real difference to allow the team to compete at all.
Internal issues within the Fiji Table Tennis Association have influenced preparations and have made it harder for athletes to concentrate exclusively on their sport.
Both the team and the supporters hope that these things will soon be tackled, so that future squadrons can prepare themselves under better conditions.
After the Oceania Para Championships, the team focuses their attention on the upcoming training camp and the Nieuw -Zeelandse Para Open, planned until 4 October at the same location.
The results of Auckland also serve as a qualifying roads for the World Para Championships 2026, but the official confirmation of Fiji's qualifications is still being processed.
Some athletes, especially mere and Akanisi, have put themselves in strong positions and could soon represent themselves that Fiji represent on the world stage.
For now, the medals from Auckland and the gold from Palau are memories of what is possible, even if the opportunities are not favorable.
The Para table tennis players from Team Fiji have shown what can be achieved through efforts, partnership and the support of a devoted community. Their stories are still written.
Fiji's Merewalesi Roden (L) and Akanisi Latu during the ITTF-Oceania Para Championships Awards Ceremony of 2025 last week. Photo: Fasanoc
