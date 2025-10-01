



Lock Haven, Pa. –The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference announced its field hockey athletes of the week. Jessica Traynor from Kutztown was selected as athlete of the week, while Audra Szymborski of West Chester deserved the defensive athlete of the week. Psac Veldhockeyatleet of the Week ? Jessica Traynor

Kutztown

Midfield

Junior

Pennsburg, Pa. / Upper Perkiomen In three games last week, three victories, Junior midfielder Jessica Troynor found the back of the cage in each match, with four goals, including the game winners in each of the three games. In a 2-1 overtime victory on Millersville last Wednesday evening, Traynor scored both goals, including the Golden Goal winner 3:36 in the first extension period. She also opened the score in the 54th minute, giving KU the 1-0 lead. Against Mansfield in a 3-2 victory on Saturday, Traynor broke a 2-2 draw with a goal only 4:17 in regulation, which prevented a second starting match for KU. A day later, Traynor again found the back of the cage when she opened the score of an 8-0 victory over Roberts Wesleyan with a goal 2:49 after the opening whistle. Traynor is bound for the fourthin the PSAC scored in goals with seven. Psac Field Hockey Defensive Athlete of the Week Audra Szymborski

West Chester

Goalkeeper

Second -year

Furlong, Pa. / Central Bucks East Last week, Szymborski kept West Chester backwards for a few victories over nationally arranged opponents. She helped West Chester No. 7 Mansfield, 3-2, to be beat on Wednesday and then to disturb no. 3 East Stroudsburg, 2-1 in the extension on Saturday. Szymborski made 13 Saves on 16 shots. She tied a season with nine saves in the victory over East Stroudsburg. She made four saves in the victory over Mansfield.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://psacsports.org/news/2025/9/30/psac-field-hockey-athletes-of-the-week-4.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos