Trainees Research, Writing about Scarboro and Community Engagement
The Fisk Jubilee singers perform during a concert in favor of a monument for the Scarboro 85 in Oak Ridge, Tenn., On Friday, March 29, 2024.
From Rose Weaver: Last summer I had the pleasure of meeting three young people who asked me why previous community events in the Scarboro community, especially for young people, sporadically take place throughout the year. They asked what young people did in the early years, where and what the assembly places, social events, etc. were, I started to go through my archives, but decided to do some research with a stipendium. This is part of a two -part series of some of their research. Darnell Price students, a senior of Oak Ridge High School; Jaden Davis, a first -year student of Middle Tennessee State University, and Edie Weston, a first -year student of the University of Tennessee, share their research. It is refreshing to know that these young adults challenge historical contributions from the past that can offer us a basis for future involvement of the community and possible future events.
***
On a moist Saturday morning in June, organizations around the community and Oak Ridge took their way through the historic streets of Scarboro. From the Basketball team from Robertsville Girls to the AKA Sorority – no group was omitted. Live music called during the parade and then, with local food sellers who offer savory, self -cooked food. There were children who played basketball in the park, others were line dancing and some went on a fashion show later in the evening. It was a day full of entertainment and community meeting, something that is rarely seen in modern Scarboro or in other neighborhoods in Oak Ridge.
Why is there not as much community involvement as in recent decades? To unravel this, it is important to see what the early Scarboro community had for children and teenagers.
One of the most important aspects was the block. This was the daily area for the most part of Scarboro. Teenagers had a place to shoot Pool, listen to music and play basketball. Younger children were seen to the store for sweets and other delicacies. Adults could shop and buy food for the children. The block was the place to get away, have fun and to be with your friends. The block served as a developed business district with a beauty/hairdressing store, pool table meeting for youth, hamburger place, place/food location, Mrs Markets Grocery Store and Paradise Inn Social Club, where renowned artists as James Brown acted as I was told, Jaden Davis said.
The Scarboro Community Center, similar to today, housed meeting rooms, a library, kitchen. Monthly social dances/talent shows called SOCK HOPS were held for youth with music from a fairly flowing jukebox. By means of a newspaper clipping we read that summer art programs were once run by a teacher with the name Emilie Burn. One morning she got 40 from her best art students and made earthenware. The Scarboro Community Center kept dancing for young people and other social events for young people.
Organizations such as The Masons and Elks held events for young people at their locations and in later years, the Sportsman Club of Horace Miller and Polite Society by Ruby Miller held monthly enrichment activities for young people, and there were also Boy Scout and Girl Scout troops. There were also Junior Olympic Games.
Sport was another large part of Scarboro. Before 1955, Scarboro had its own high school, with sport such as basketball that dominated the culture of the students. Recreational games alone after school or at the weekend, these children and teenagers were busy.
While the segregation in Oak Ridge decreased, people in Scarboro could do more things outside the communities. In a news article from 1977 it was said that the block was much quieter with fewer people who were collected than usual. As time went, the events in the Scarboro area decreased, mainly with the annual Scarboro reunion, local church events that lead the youth activities. And events sponsored by the community.
Before the classification of small companies was identified, members of Scarboro community talk about candy, dinners, popcorn, pop drinks and other food sold by members of the community, Davis said.
In 1955, eight playgrounds in Oak Ridge organized special competitions throughout the summer, consisting of hobo conventions, theme costume competitions, table tennis competitions, etc. These games were held by playground leaders who kept large rulebooks for guiding the playground games. These books kept games, rules, and others, including the use of the Scarboro Day.
But why are they no longer traditions? The Oak Ridge Bombers were a completely black baseball team. The team consisted of players who were denied from the all -white competition, so they made their own team. Their duration has been lived for a long time (given that they were a completely black team at the time) that lasted from the 1940s to the 1960s. This team of bombers was formed out of necessity and believe it or not, the baseball field that is now known as the Oak Ridge Sports Complex was the Scarboro Baseball Field, where Negro -Honkball Competitions played. It was refreshing to know that this competition was recognized on August 10, 2025 and hopefully something similar could be revived, Darnell Price said.
These are just a few of the events that we have discovered through our research with Mike Stallo in the Oak Ridge Public Library and reading interviews collected by Rose Weaver.
I am sure there are more that reflect more activities of young people in the early years. We wanted to get a better understanding of what happened in the past, said Edie Weston. Whether it was for the pleasure of the youth with the playground games, or to enable black men to play semi-professional baseball as the bombers, Oak Ridge has found ways to bring the community together, and although the needs may not be the same, these things are still a necessity for previous and future growth, said Price.
The following illuminated article outlines other youth activities that these three young people want to share, as well as a challenge for young adults.
|
Sources
