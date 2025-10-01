Sports
Alcaraz closes the seventh title of nine finals with Japan Open victory on Fritz | Carlos Alcaraz
After comforting his opponent and embracing his team at the end of another successful week during the Tour, Carlos Alcaraz had only one thought on his head. He immediately searched scissors to finally remove the extensive bandage tightly around his left ankle.
After starting his week in Tokyo by rolling his ankle and being uncertain about whether he would continue, Alcaraz ended it with his eighth title of the season while he conquered a spicy fight of a physically hindered Taylor Fritz to triumph in the Japan with a 6-4, 6-4 victory.
During the first few years of his career, even while he continued to win the biggest titles at a faster pace than almost any other male player in history, Alcaraz's relative inconsistency had been a dominant story about his career. He has tackled that criticism by putting together one of the greatest seasons of the past decade, one that has restored him as the best player in the world.
Alcaraz has now reached nine consecutive finals, won seven titles on all three surfaces and this year establish a record of 66-6 (92%) at individual events. At only 22 years old, the six-time Grand Slam title winner has now protected 24 ATP titles.
Last week it has been particularly challenging for the world No. 1. Four games in his first round match against Sebastian Baez, Alcaraz rolled his left ankle. While he tried to play pain and find a way through that game, he wasn't sure if he could continue. Although Alcaraz played the rest of the tournament with his ankle, he moved with increasing freedom in every game.
Alcaraz thanked his physio Juanjo Moreno during his victory speech. The week don't start really well, with the ankle, and the way I came back from playing such a great tournament, great matches, I am just very happy with it, he said.
Shortly after the final on Tuesday, Alcaraz announced that he withdrew from the next tournament in Shanghai. He wrote on Instagram: Unfortunately I have struggling with some physical problems and after discussing with my team we believe that the best decision is to rest and restore.
Fritz, the World No 4 and Second Seed, entered this final with sufficient reason to believe he could win after he had convincingly defeated the Spaniard in the Laver Cup, where the American played some of the best tennis of his career and led Team World to victory. With an individual title on the line, however, Alcaraz performed at a much higher level from the start.
Although Fritz opened the match with his destructive first Serve well, playing confident attacking tennis and going through his early service games, Alcaraz gradually took control of the basic exchanges. He dominated with his forehand, currently the greatest weapon on the Tour, he exposed the average movement of the Americans with his drop shots and he absorbed Fritz's first strike with his own spectacular movement.
Alcaraz also criticized the referee Fergus Murphy in the opening set after receiving a time of time at the end of a long point. Do you think it is normal for me to finish a long point on the net and then hardly have any time to go for the balls, without time to rest? Do you think it's normal or not? Ok, you've never played tennis in your life, said Alcaraz.
After he admitted his first service game at the end of the first set, Fritz called on the trainer and received a medical time out for his left thigh. He clearly struggled with his movement during the second set and he was unable to push his left leg when he was dragged into the corners. Even with full health, beating Alcaraz in this form is a monumental challenge. Here it was just too much.
Still, Fritz Dapper continued to fight and, not for the first time in his career, Alcaraz began to lose his focus against his hindered opponent. From 5-1 in the second set, Alcaraz noticed desperately to hold on 5-4, 15-30. He demonstrated his confidence in the last moments by regaining his calmness exactly when he needed it, and hit three consecutive Dropshot winners from 15-30 to end another victory.
Sources
https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2025/sep/30/carlos-alcaraz-wraps-up-seventh-title-nine-finals-tokyo-open-taylor-fritz-tennis
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
