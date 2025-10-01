



Match report Sinner sinks ten, wins the third title of season in Beijing Italian improves up to 21-9 in finals at tour level October 1, 2025 Pedro Pardo/AFP via Getty images Jannik Sinner is the third man who conquers several Beijing titles and joins Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

By Sam Jacot Jannik Sinner bounced back from US Open disappointment by returning to the circle of the winner on Wednesday in the China Open in Beijing, where he conquered the first Tour level finalist Leerner ten 6-2, 6-2 to conquer his third title of the season. Less than four weeks after losing the final of Carlos Alcaraz in New York and with the first place in the PIF ATP ranking, Sinner remained the last man who was at a tour level for the 21st time in his career. In his first Lexus ATP Head2head meeting with ten dominated Sinner from start to finish to ensure that the #NEXTGENATP 19-year-old American would not become the second-Youngest champion in the touring schedule history. The Italian had a shot quality of 8.8 in his forehand and dictated points through the center of the court, ten from position with his aggressive blow in the corners to win after 72 minutes. “It's a very, very special place for me,” said Sinner during the trophy presentation. “My team, thanks for understanding and working with me. Not the whole team is here, so hopefully watch the rest from home. Thank you for working with me and we will try to improve and insist on more and let's see what the rest of the season looks like, but I am very happy to share this [trophy] With you all. “ Back at the top in Beijing @Janniks beats ten 6-2 6-2 to reclaim his @Cinaophen crown.# 2025Chanes pic.twitter.com/rtjrioktllf – ATP Tour (@atptour) October 1, 2025 Sinner triumphed in Beijing in 2023 and is only the third player, alongside Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, to win the ATP 500 at several times. The 24-year-old, who won Majors this year on the Australian Open and Wimbledon, is the fourth player in 2025 who wins three or more titles. Alcaraz is at the forefront with eight crowns. Sinner leaves Beijing Trailing World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz with 2,590 points in the PIF ATP Live Race to Turin, which acts as a barometer for ATP at the end of the year 1 presented by Pif Honors. Alcaraz won the trophy in Tokyo on Tuesday, which means that it is the first time since 2020 that the world no. 1 and no. 2 have won both titles in the same week (Djokovic, Dubai; Nadal, Acapulco). Sinner then goes to Shanghai, where he will lead the field after Alcaraz was forced to withdraw because of an ankle injury he sustained during the ATP 500 event in Tokyo. Ten is 16 places higher to No. 36 in the PIF ATP Live ranking and will rise to a career high. He is also ready to qualify for the next genes of PIF for the second consecutive year, presented by PIF. The Lefty is second in the PIF ATP Live Race to Jeddah. He defeated Lorenzo Musetti and Daniil Medvedev on the way to the final and has a 7-5 career record against top 20 players. Sinner hit 24 winners to 16 not -forced mistakes, while ten only 11 winners made casual mistakes compared to 18 casual mistakes. The Italian also saved both breakpoints with which he was confronted and won 73 percent (8/11) points on the net, according to Infosys ATP statistics.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.atptour.com/en/news/sinner-tien-beijing-2025-final

