2025 College Football Week 6 chooses the spread, opportunities, lines, trends: expert reveals the best bets

The Football Odds Board of Week 6 is full of controversial matchups that can have potential implications for the play-off of the University Football. Under the remarkable week 6 Football bets college is no. 10 Alabama (-10.5, 55.5) versus no. 16 Vanderbilt, no. 18 Florida State vs. no. 3 Miami (-4.5, 53.5), no. 9 Texas (-6.5, 41.5) vs. Florida, Boise State vs. no. 21 Notre Dame (-20.5, 62.5) and no. Houston. The biggest week 6 Football Spread college sees the Oklahoma Sooners as 45.5-point favorites at home about the Golden flashes of Kent State.

How should you make football choices for those games, and what are the best spread, total and money line choices that you have to take in the best bets of the University Football? Before locking a week 6 -football choices in the week, you must ensure that you See the guide for the matches of the University Football of the legendary Vegas Handicapper Bruce Marshall.

New users can also focus on the newestUnderdog Promotion codegood for$ 100 in sitecredits when you play $ 5 with the promo code CBSSports2 In selected States.

For years, Marshall, based in Vegas, was synonymous with the Golden Blad, the famous newsletter for sports betting. He has also won various disabilities and also works on various book projects. Marshall crushed his 2024 Football bets college Picks, 64-43 go and return more than 16 units, finishing the season as the best expert in Sportline. Everyone who follows could have seen enormous returns.

Now, with the help of his tech corner technology that evaluates all trends, Marshall has drawn his attention to the latest opportunities for Football College for Week 5 and Each Matchup evaluated. You can go to the sports line to see every choice.

New users can also focus on theDrafting Promotion codethat offers new users$ 200 in bonus betting with a winning $ 5 bet:

Top College Football -Forecasts for week 6

One of the best university football choices Marshall recommends for week 6: he supports Vanderbilt (+10.5) to stay at home within the distribution against Alabama in Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa at 3.30 pm et on Saturday. He also likes to turn the over (55.5).

Alabama (3-1) was blown up in his season opener and lost to Florida State 31-17 in Tallahassee. The tide has returned with three straight victories, including a 24-21 victory over Georgia in week 5. Vanderbilt (5-0) won all five of his matches in 2025 in Blowout-Mode, including a 31-7 statement victory over South Carolina. Transfer Quarterback Diego Pavia has been excellent, threw 1,211 Yards, 13 touchdowns and three intercepts and hurried for 294 yards and two scores.

“The Commodores of course scored that powerful 40-35 upset of the tide last year for the first series of victory since 1984,” said Marshall. “Vandy is 12-5 vs. Line since last season, and also has the arrival of NMSU Transfer Diego Pavia, who has been a dog as a dog since last season. Tide has won and has hit three straight ahead since FSU loss and has the last five covered with Tuscaloosa. Techge has been on a 6-24. Recent and Totals trends. “Go to the sports line to see all Marshall picks.

How you can make football choices for week 6

Marshall has evaluated every other matchup and he has found a critical 7-0-1 ATS trend in another week 6 match.Receive gambling analysis for every matchup at Sportline” And use the promotion championship to get your first month for $ 1.

So which university football choices can you make with confidence, and which alarming trend do you need to know this week? View the last opportunities of the University Football below and then, then Visit Sportline to see which teams are going back, all of the legendary Vegas expert who has won several handicaping titles and gone 64-43 last seasonAnd discover.

College Football Odds for week 6 Remarkable competitions

See full week 6 Football Choices College, Opportunities, Predictions here

(Odds subject to change)

Thursday 2 October

Sam Houston vs. New Mexico State (+2.5, 52.5)

Friday 3 October

Charlotte vs. South Florida (-27.5, 54.5)

West Virginia vs. Byu (-18.5, 47.5)

Saturday, October 4

Kentucky vs. Georgia (-20.5, 48.5)

Wisconsin vs. Michigan (-16.5, 42.5)

Air Force vs. Navy (-11.5, 51.5)

Clemson vs. North Carolina (+14, 46.5)

Texas vs. Florida (+7, 41.5)

Boise State vs. Notre Dame (-20.5, 62.5)

Virginia vs. Louisville (-7, 61.5)

Vanderbilt vs. Alabama (-10.5, 55.5)

Miami vs. Florida State (+4.5, 53.5)

Minnesota vs. Ohio State (-23.5, 44.5)