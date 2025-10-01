Sports
Federer, Del Potro, Kuznetsova on Tennis Hall of Fame Ballot
Roger Federer Leads the list of nominees announced on Wednesday for the International Tennis Hall of Fames Class of 2026. He was the first man to win 20 Grand Slam -Singles Titels and led in a era of unprecedented greatness with younger rivals Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.
With a great forehand and serve, an attacking, all-Court style and footwork That helped to make everything look so effortlessFederer won 103 trophies and 1,251 games in singles, Totals exceeded men only by Jimmy Connors in the open era, which started in 1968.
Federer finished five seasons at number 1 in the ATP ranking, spent a record of 237 consecutive weeks at that location, led Switzerland to the Davis Cup title 2014 and worked with Stan Wawrinka to claim a double gold medal during the 2008 Olympic Games.
Roger Federer reached 10 consecutive Grand Slam Finals
At the height of his powers, Federer reached a record 10 consecutive Grand Slam Finals from 2005-07, the recording of eight titles in that period; He extended that dominance by making 18 major finals in 2010. There were also stripes of 36 quarter -final in a row and 23 straight semi -finals.
Federer, an ambassador for the game that often spoke in English and Swiss German on news conferences, played his last game in Wimbledon in 2021. He was then shy of 40 for a month.
His pension announcement only came the following year, and he said goodbye to an appearance In addition to Nadal in Doubles at the Laver CupAn event that has established its management company.
Svetlana Kuznetsova, Juan Martin del Potro on Tennis Hall of Fame Ballot
Federer is accompanied in the Hallen players category on the mood by two-time large singles champion Svetlana Kuznetsova and 2009 US Open winner Juan Martin del Potro. There are two nominees in the Contributions category: TV broadcaster Mary Carillo and manager Marshall Happer.
The Inductes will be announced in November.
Federer is one of the eight men with at least one singles trophy of each of the four most important events of the sport, and won eight in Wimbledon, six on the Australian Open, five at the US Open and one on the French Open. He completed his career Grand Slam in Roland-Garros in 2009.
His first major championship came to the All England Club in 2003, and he broke Pete Sampras then winning Wimbledon in 2009 for a man of 14 slam titles, and defeated Andy Roddick 16-14 in the fifth set of the final.
Federer won 20 Grand Slam titles. Djokovic retires 24, Nadal with
Federer was eventually overtaken in the Grand Slam classification by Nadal, who retired last year at the age of 38 with 22, and Djokovic, who is Still active at 38 with 24.
I always say it's great to be part of that selective group, he said about the so -called big three In an interview in 2021 with the Associated Press. How can you compare? What is better? To win when you are old or when you are young? I have no idea, you know. Is it better to win on clay or grass? Don't know it. Is it better to have super dominant years or to come back from injuries? Don't know. It is really impossible to understand.
Federers Run of five consecutive US Opens No-Man has won two in a row since finally ended in the final of 2009 with a loss of five set for Del Potro. At the time, Del Potro was not completely 21 and it seemed destined for an elite career, thanks in part to his flowering forehand, but a series of wrist and knee injuries derailed the 6-foot-6 (1.98 meters) Argentinian.
He ended with 22 titles on tour level and a career-high ranking of No. 3, while reaching another Grand Slam final, ending as Djokovic's second place on the US Open 2018. Del Potro earned a silver medal at the Olympic Games in Rio 2016 and helped Argentina to win the Davis Cup that year. His last performance at a big tournament was a fourth round run on the French Open 2019.
Kuznetsova won big trophies in Singles on the US Open 2004 and 2009 French Open, and in Doubles on the Australian Open on 2005 and 2012, number 2 was given number 2 in the WTA ranking list in Singles and no. 3 in Dubbel and was part of three championships with Russia in the competition that is now known as De Billie Known. Kuznetsova won 18 events at Tour level in Singles and 16 in double.
___
Howard Fendrich has been the APS tennis writer since 2002. Find his stories here: https://apnews.com/autthor/howard-fendrich. More AP -Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis
|
