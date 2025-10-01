Preview: Hockey season starts at no. 8 Minnesota

Season opener

Michigan Tech Hockey starts the Bill Muckalt ERA and the 2025-26 season this weekend at no. 8 Minnesota.

The Huskies and Gophers met each other for the last time in October 2012 in Hoeghton and December 2011 in Minneapolis.

The Puck drops both nights in 3m Arena in Mariucci at 8 p.m. Eastern.



On the radio

Mix 93.5 FM WKMJ broadcasts all Michigan Tech Hockey games.

Fans can listen live on the radio at MIX 93.5 FM WKMJ, online on Themix93.com or Pasty.com, or by using your favorite radio streaming app.

Dirk Hembroff Will mention all action in his 24th year behind the microphone.

View the games

Both games in Minnesota are streamed on Big Ten Network Plus.

Fans in Minnesota can watch Friday's game on FOX9 with the Saturday game that is broadcast on FOX9+.

Explore the Gophers

Minnesota is number 8 in the USCHO survey of the preseason and no. 7 in the survey of the previous season of the American hockey.

The Gophers were chosen third in the survey of Big in the previous season coaches.

Luke Mittelstadt was appointed as the All-Big in second team.

Last season, Minnesota went 25-11-4 in general and 15-6-3 in the Big ten and won the regular seasonal title in a draw with Michigan State. The Gophers made his 42nd NCAA Tournament appearance.

Head coach Bob Motzko is in his eighth season that the program leads. He has a record of 161-82-21 with the Gophers.

Series -info

Tech is always 77-175-15 against Minnesota, dating from 1922.

The Husky's are 29-98-3 against the Gophers on the road.

Tech's last victory over Minnesota was October 19, 2012 and the last victory over the Gophers in Minneapolis was December 9, 2011.

College Hockey Inc Notes

Bill Muckalt is one of the 11 new coaches throughout the country for the 2025-26 season.

Michigan Tech has the largest first -year class (13).

The Huskies have the second most first -year students and second -year students (22). Alaska has 23.

24 percent of the Finlanders in college hockey are in the schedule of Michigan Tech (6-of-25).

Eight of the 77 players in college hockey who played in the WHL are in the schedule of Michigan Tech.

Upcoming schedule

The Huskies have a weekend (10-11 October) before they play non-conference on the road in Alaska (17-18 October).

The home and CCHA opener is 24-25 October against Ferris State.

The month ends in Clarkson on Halloween, followed by a meeting with St. Lawrence on November 1.

Coach Muckalt

Bill Muckalt was called the 23rd head coach at Michigan Tech on May 22, 2025.

After a season, Muckalt returned to Houghton as head coach of Lindenwood.

Muckalt was four seasons of 2011-15 assistant coach at Tech.

Muckalt played 256 NHL matches for five seasons with Vancouver, New York Islanders, Ottawa and Minnesota. He scored 97 career points with 40 goals and 57 assists.

He won two national championships as a player in Michigan in 1996 and 1998 and was an all-American in 1998.

Non-conference

The Husky's have planned 10 non-conference games for the season.

The season starts at no. 8 Minnesota on 3-4 October.

Tech travels to Alaska on 17-18 October.

The Huskies will travel to Clarkson on 31 October.

The journey to New York will take off against St. Lawrence on November 1.

Tech opens the GLI against Miami with Michigan State and Ferris State who plays in the second semifinal.

Non-conference game closes in the desert hockey class against Air Force in the semi-final and Alaska Anchorage of host Arizona State on the second day.

Captains

Junior Isaac Gordon is the captain of the Huskies 2025-26.

Junior Max Koskipirtti and seniors Jack Anderson And Joe Prouty Also in the leadership team as alternative captains.

Preseason all-ccha

Senior Vooruit Stiven Sardarian was named after both the coaches and the president of the Media All-Cha team.

Junior Vooruit Isaac Gordon was appointed as the Coaches All-Cha team.

Assistant -coaches

Benton Maass starts his first season as an assistant coach. After a season, Maass comes to Houghton as an assistant coach at Lindenwood. As a defender he played collegial in the state of New Hampshire and Minnesota and appeared in 122 professional games in the AHL and Echl.

LJ Scarpace starts his first season as an assistant coach. Scarpace comes to Houghton after he had been serving as a video coach in the NHL since 2017. He recently worked with Detroit for the past six seasons. As a goalkeeper, he played collegially in Western Michigan and Michigan.

Former Michigan Tech hockey player Tyler Shelast starts his fifth season as an assistant coach. Before he was mentioned as an assistant coach, Shelast spent the previous eight seasons as the power and conditioning coach for the Huskies.

Preseason CCA Coaches Poll

Tech was chosen in a draw for third place in the poll of the CCHA Coaches with Augustana in the preseason. The Huskies earned a few voices in the first place.

St. Thomas and Minnesota State were the top two choices with Bowling Green, Bemidji State, Lake Superior State, Ferris State and Northern Michigan who complete the poll.

Preseason Ccha Media Poll

Tech was chosen fourth in the CCHA Media Poll from the preseason behind Minnesota State, St. Thomas and Bowling Green.

Augustana, Bemidji State, Ferris State, Lake Superior State and Northern Michigan complete the poll.

NHL -Development camps

Jack Anderson Philadelphia Flyers (2025)

Owen Bartoszkiewicz St. Louis Blues (2025)

Rylan Brown Winnipeg Jets (2025)

Isaac Gordon Columbus Blue Jackets (2024 & 2025)

Max Koskipirtti Dallas Stars (2025)

Carson Latimer Ottawa Senators (2021, 2022)

Pencil Minnesota Wild (2023 & 2024)

Stiven Sardarian Buffalo Sabres (2021, 2022, 2023, 2024)

Teydon Trembecky Winnipeg Jets (2025)

Max Vayrynen Calgary Flames (2023)

NHL Draft Picks

Carson Latimer was selected by Ottawa in the fourth round of the NHL design of 2021 with the 123rd Pick. He is now a free agent.

Pencil was selected by Minnesota in the sixth round of the NHL design of 2023 with the 181st Pick. He is now a free agent.

Stiven Sardarian was selected by Buffalo in the third round of the NHL design of 2021 with the 88th Pick. He is now a free agent.

Transfers

Jack Anderson played three seasons and 90 games in Lindenwood (2022-25). He achieved 25 points with the Lions on four goals and 21 assists.

Owen Baker played seven games in one season in Michigan State (2023-24). He achieved two points with a goal and an assist.

Owen Bartoszkiewicz Played in Lindenwood in 2024-25, with a .919 savings percentage and 2.57 goals-to-average in 29 games. He played six games for Minnesota during the 2022-23 season with a 3.72 goals against average and .883 savings percentage.

Joe Prouty played three seasons and 90 games in Lindenwood (2022-25). He achieved 21 points with the lions with three goals and 18 assists.

Stiven Sardarian played the two seasons for New Hampshire (2022-24). In 61 AD games for the Wildcats he scored nine goals and 12 assists

First -year

The 13-person first-year class of Tech is the largest in the country. There are nine attackers and four defenders.

Forward: Ryan Abraham ” Why Birrie ” Brayden Boehm ” Michael Cicek ” Reid Davettila ” Rylan Gould ” Noah Reinhart ” Teydon Trembecky ” Matthew from Blaricom

Defenders: Reid Andresen ” Max Matthews ” Pencil ” Broading Pietila

All-Conference Selections

Owen Bartoszkiewicz Independent hockey goalkeeper of the year (2024-25)

Rylan Brown CCHA All-Rookie Team (2024-25)

Isaac Gordon Ccha Rookie of the Year (2023-24), All-Cha Second Team (2023-24) & CCHA All-Rookie Team (2023-24)

Elias Jansson Ccha Rookie of the Year (2024-25) & All-Ccha Rookie Team (2024-25)

International taste

The schedule of Tech has players from four different countries.

United States: 11

Canada: 15

Finland: 6

Russia: 1

1975 Championship Reunion

The Michigan Tech Hockey team from 1975 that won the NCAA championship has a reunion on 24-25 October in Hoeghton.

The members of the team are honored during the home opening weekend against Ferris State on the ice.

59th the

The 59th Great Lakes Invitational will be performed on December 28-29 in Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids.

The Huskies will open against Miami, while Michigan State and Ferris State will play in the other semi -final.

Tickets are for sale on Friday 3 October.

Huskies at NHL -Training camps

Carson Bantle Detroit Red Wings

Pheonix Copley La Kings

Brian Halonen New Jersey Devils

Michael Karow Dallas -Stars

Jake Lucchini Nashville Predators

Ryland Mosley Columbus Blue Jackets

Chase Pietila Pittsburgh Penguins

Matt Roy Washington Capitals

Huskies Hockey Radio Show

The Michigan Tech Huskies Hockey Show is broadcast every week at 10 am on Tuesday with host Dirk Hembroff .

The program regularly contains performances by coaching staff and the current Huskies.

The show can be heard live on Mix 93.5 FM and is streamed on the Tunein Radio app and online on Pasty.net of themix93.com.

Blue Line Club

The Michigan Tech Blue Line Club offers extra resources to the hockey program, so that hockey student athletes are able to strive for success in the classroom and on the ice. The annual membership drive is now open.