Wang Sea Vangs Bang, notes three wins at World Tennis China Smash-Xinhua
Beijing, October 1 (Xinhua) – China's Wang Chuqin fourth three victories at the World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash on Wednesday and conquered his biggest challenge in the second round of Messrs Singles.
In his first meeting with Milosz Redzimski van Polen, the top placed cheek built a lead of two games and won 11-7, 11-4. However, Redzimski bounced back strongly and reigned 12-10, 11-8 to force a decisive game.
After being 4-2 behind in the fifth game, Wang staggered three consecutive points to move forward 8-5. Redzimski lowered the shortage to one point at 9-8, but in the midst of loud home support, Wang held to close an 11-8 victory, so that a new exit of 32 after last year's early defeat was avoided a different round of 32.
“I have a happy victory,” Wang reflected. “I have to summarize profit and losses in the third, fourth and fifth games to better prepare for the upcoming matches.”
“At the moment I am really sad because I had a really good chance of beating the world no. 1,” said Redzimski. “Perhaps after a while I will say that I am happy that I can compete at this level, to almost beat Wang Chuqin, but I always want to win, so I am sad about it.”
Later on Wednesday, Wang and Lin Shidong defeated the world champions Mattias Falck and Kristian Karlsson van Zweden with Sweden from the Swedish.
“This time we had more communication and better chemistry compared to the Singapore Smash,” Lin said.
Other advancing Chinese men's pairs are Zhou Qiu and Chen Junsong, Yuan Licen and Xu Yingbin and Huang Youzheng and Wen Ruizer.
In his third game of the day, Wang collaborated with Sun Yingsha to surpass fellow countryman Chen Yuanyu and Kuai Man 11-4, 11-9, 11-5, giving a place in the semi-final of the mixed doubles. The Olympic champions are confronted with Hugo Calderano and Bruna Takahashi in Brazil for a place in the final.
“We approached this competition with the mentality of a challenger. Wang did very well. After all, it was his third game today. He had a fast start and found a good feeling in this competition. For me I just did my part and let him score the most points,” Sun said.
Wang was accompanied in the Heren Singles Tour of 16 by teammates Liang Jingkun and Chen Junsong. Liang gathered along Lin Gaoyuan 3-1 (8-11, 13-11, 11-9, 11-5) in an All-Chinese duel, while qualifying Chen continued his run with a five-game victory over the Thibault Poret of France.
Seventh placed Frenchman Felix Lebrun clawed back from a 2-1 deficit and saved a match point for Rand-Gastheer player Chen Yuanyu in a 11-3, 4-11, 5-11, 11-8, 12-10 nail biter.
“It has been great since the start of the tournament, especially with this five game match. I will prepare the best that I can and try to continue in the tournament,” said Lebrun.
On the women's side, China's Wang Manyu, Kuai Man and Shi Xunyao all progressed with Straight game victories.
Wang Manyu and Kuai also created a berth in the quarterfinals of the women's doubles with a 3-0 win against Doo Hi Kem and Zhu Chengzhu from Hong Kong, China.
Two other Chinese couples, Wang Xiaotong and Xu Yi, and Chen Xingtong and Qian Tianyi, also went on to the last eight.
In mixed Doubles, Huang Youzheng and Chen Yi conquer the second seeds of Japan Sora Matsushima and Miwa Harimoto with 3-0 (11-5, 13-11, 11-7), while Yuan Licen and Wang Yidi de Kristian Kistian Kistian and Christina Kallberg Overborden. The two Chinese couples will compete for the other berth in the final.
