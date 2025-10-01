Emotional Shoaib akhtar analyzes Pakistan Cricket: Lallu meaningless and headless management, Inko Shareef Bacche Chahiye, PCB has to concentrate on Grassroots | Cricket -Nieuws





Shoaib akhtar is often seen through the Asia cup that he unfortunately sighed on a television channel while trying to explain the reasons for the Pakistan versions. It was almost as if he had become tired, explaining the obvious and repeated. A day after the final where Pakistan lost to India, Shoaib was awakened to repeat the points he had sprinkled here and there in the past. From his views on Captain Salman Agha, the coach Mike Hesson and more importantly, about the greater role of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

When he was asked in the news program on Ary News Channel why Pakistan players the spark of the old misses, Akhtar started.

Where is the attitude when the captain [Salman Agha] Is not inspiring. When the captain does not earn his place in the side, what can he do to inspire? Captain is a reflection of the choices of the cricket boards. Pakistan teams performance is a reflection of the coaches. You brought in a coach [Mike Hesson] who is not willing to listen to things. We died here (on channels) who told him, play a fast Bowler Bhai and another Batsman in Hasan Nawaz. But the coach says no, he wants to play half -baking all -rounders. They can't win the competitions in critical situations. Story continues under this advertisement If Haris Rauf does not perform, you have options, but you didn't play them. When management is uncertain, they do not allow great people to get ahead – and the work will not be done. India also makes a hero of Virat Kohli, including Shubman Gill, also Abhishek Sharma – why are they not uncertain about making heroes? Here the management must be safe, Akhtar told Ary News. Meaningless and Headless-Chicken Management. The team combinations were good, the captain was not perfect and they were not willing to listen to us (former players talking on channels). I don't think the captain justifies his place in the middle order and as a spinner. Read also | Trophy Leke Bhaage Gaye Woh: Suryakumar Yadav on the Bizarre Asia Cup Award presentation When the host asked him about the vanishing These were the days that we used to enjoy tear-away fast bowlers. We used to enjoy and celebrated unusual talents. But now we seem to love timid, mediocre players. Story continues under this advertisement Humey Ab Shareef Bacche Chahiyen (we now want obedient children), Jo Aaath Baje Citrefew Legake Ghar Pey Bait Jaayen (who is in rooms in rooms after 8 p.m.). Cricket Board Ko in Jaisey Bechae, Lallu-Kattu Chahiye (the board wants this kind of children). They don't want strong personalities. This is the reflection of the PCB policy. He also explained why he stayed away from the cricket administration after his retirement by playing international cricket. “From the first day after my retirement I had decided that I will never come to PCB, like the person who went there, never came to the fore with respect. I work in TV, take money and sit. These guys don't want strong personalities. Shoaib akhtar then stated the striking parts of a proposal that he says he has given to the PCB chef Mohsin Naqvi. Story continues under this advertisement Mohsin Naqvi is probably a smart guy, but he takes advice from those people, look at the team he has built, based on their suggestions that India has invested in Ranji trophy, players take a lakh home a day and improve their game. We killed division, department cricket. The stability that used to come from there has disappeared. If you centralize everything and keep saying Chowdary Mein Hello Hoon, and Meine Power-Sharing Nahi Karni, Toh Talent Kahan Sey Aayega? (I am the boss and I will not share the power where the talent comes from). He then called his proposal to PCB. I even sent a proposal. PSL 2.0 Kar Lein, make 8 new regions, make 7-8 new teams, make a pool of 15,000 players, invest money in domestic. I am talking about PSL 2.0 that starts at a smaller junior basic level, not the PSL that is underway. If you do not invest there at a junior level, where will the children come forward? Mohsin Saab liked my proposal, I hope he implement it. India, on the other hand, invested in a younger territory in base. They all came from the system and make money. They keep the IPL as entertainment. Story continues under this advertisement When the host came to that last point and asked him to inquire how unlike the perception in Pakistan, it is not just the IPL that the talent offers, Akhtar made his point. Their players come from a system in the base. If a batsman does not make 4000 runs in household or bowls 2000 balls per season, they will not let them in. I, Wasim Akram, Waqar younis bow 1500-2000 balls per season, including nets. Shaheen Shah Afridi does not have the accuracy because he has not bent many balls. What can you expect from him? “So all these things will continue. Now there is Mohsin Naqvi, the next time Koi Aa Jayenge, Najeem Sethi or someone else has Nizam Chalta Rahega, Hoga Kuch Nahi. Unless you bring a visionary trained man, you will still get a chance to correct the system.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/emotional-shoaib-akhtar-pakistan-cricket-lallu-senseless-headless-10279511/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos