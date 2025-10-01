



Rich Clark Executive director of the College Football Playoff (CFP) today announced that the CFP New Orleans management committee has selected to organize the CFP National Championship 2028 on Caesars Superdome on Monday 24 January 2028. New Orleans will be the third city to organize the CFP title game for a second time. “The play -off of the University Football is delighted to bring the national championship game back to New Orleans in 2028,” said Rich Clark . “Few cities embrace College Football all the way such as New Orleans, with its unparalleled hospitality, culture and passion for the game. We know that fans, teams and the entire university football community have an unforgettable experience in one of the most iconic destinations of the sport.” The 2028 match will be the 14th National Champion match in the Playoff format of the University Football, which came into force after the 2014 University Football season. The communities in which the first 13 national champion matches of the Play -off era were played or planned to be played: Year Location 2015: Noord -Texas

(AT&T Stadium, Arlington) 2016: Arizona

(University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale) 2017: Tampa Bay

(Raymond James Stadium, Tampa) 2018: Atlanta

(Mercedes-Benz Stadium) 2019: Bay

(Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara) 2020: New Orleans

(Mercedes-Benz Superdome) 2021: South -Florida

(Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens) 2022: Indianapolis

(Lucas Oil Stadium) 2023: Los Angeles

(Sofi Stadium, Inglewood) 2024: Houston

(NRG Stadium) 2025: Atlanta

(Mercedes-Benz Stadium) 2026: South -Florida

(Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens) 2027: Las Vegas

(Allegiant Stadium) For more information about the Play -Off of the University Football, visit CollegfootballPlayoff.com and participate in the social interview using the official hashtag of the CFP, #Cfbplayoff. #Cfbplayoff About the Play -OFF from the University Football The College Football Playoff (CFP) is the event that the national champion is in the University Football. The CFP selection committee is the top 25 teams at the end of the regular season. The five highest ranked conference champions and the next seven highest ranked teams are sown in a bracket of 12 teams based on the final ranking, with the four highest ranked teams that receive a first round of bye. The teams arranged Nos. 5-12 play in the CFP first round, with the higher seeds that organize the lower seeds. The play-off quarterfinals and play-off semi-finals rotate annually between six Bowl games de Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, Capital One Orange Bowl, Chick-Fil-a Peach Bowl, Rose Bowl game presented by Prudescial and the Allstate game. The National Championship of the College Football Playoff is on Monday, January 19, 2026 in Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. For more information about the play -off of the University Football, visit CollegfootballPlayoff.com.

