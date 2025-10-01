



Watch PWHL Seattles 2025-26 seasonal schedule-release video here. Seattle, from (October 1, 2025) The Professional Womens Hockey League (PWHL) and PWHL Seattle today announced the schedule for the regular season 2025-26, which officially marked the start of the inaugural teams of the teams. Seattle opens the regular season on Friday, November 21 in Pacific Coliseum in Vancouver against Fellow Expansia Team PWHL Vancouver, before organizing his very first home game on Friday 28 November, planned for 1 pm PT in Climate Plede Arenota against the back-to-pack Walter-pack. Seattles Home Opener is launching the teams longest homestat of the season. From 3-23 December, Climate Pledge Arena will see the team match against the New York Sirens and Ottawa Adjustments, together with visits from the Boston Fleet and Montral Victoire. Both Boston and Montral played in Climate Plede Arena during the last seasons PWHL Takeover Tour Stop in Seattle. We can't wait to hit the ice and kick our inaugural season, said PWHL General Manager of Seattle Meghan Turner. Each game will be a fight, and we look forward to welcoming both old hockey fans and new supporters in our fan bases in Seattle and League. We are especially enthusiastic about feeling the energy and passion that our fans will bring in the Climate Pledge Arena, creating a real benefit for home base from our home opener. Seattles First Extended Road Trip consists of four games in a period of 15 days from December 28 to January 11 and contains matchups against New York, the Toronto Sceptres, Boston and Minnesota. After January home games against Boston, Toronto and Vancouver, Seattle then turns to the east to visit Ottawa on January 28, prior to the competitions from 29 Feb. 25 for the Winter Olympics of 2026, where various members of Seattle are expected to compete for their countries. Post-Olympic action will resume on 27 February with Torontos second trip to the Pacific Northwest. The month of March is the busiest of the season, with eight total games, two of which will take place in Climate Pledge Arena. Seattle ends the regular season in April with four games on the road before he ended with three last games in Climate Plede Arena, including Vancouvers first visit to Seattle on April 18. Our inaugural season is here, and I could no longer be excited to call Seattle at home, said PWHL Seattle Forward Hilary Knight. We can't wait to pack the house in Climate Plede Arena and make this city proud. Seattle organizes 13 games in Climate Plede Arena, including two on Friday, two on Saturday and three on Sunday. The seasonal schedule of 2025-26 PWHL is available online here. Non-primary location games, together with temporary and streaming information, will be announced in the coming weeks. Seasonal card memberships offer the best value to experience the PWHL and are now available. For more information and to get your membership, visit the PWHL Seattle ticketing page here. All teams offer pre -built partial ticket packages on October 7. Tickets with one game are released on October 14. PWHL teams can also introduce additional package options that introduce both the season and the entire season and the entire season. In order to stay up to date with the latest ticket information, including partial seasonal card packages, fans can register for the official PWHL Seattle newsletter here.

