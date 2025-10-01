Sports
Monsters of the Abyss, Table Tennis Tournament and Greek Festival: 12 things to do this week
Looking for some nice entertainment options this week? We have ideas. Go to the winning city for a rock musical from the 80s, or to the congress center for a table tennis tournament. The range of the week also includes a few festivals-oriented festivals and the opening of a new Omsi science exhibition.
Rock of Ages
Stumptown Stages brings back Classic Rock and Culture from the 80s with this stage show that offers a live band and large guitar solos. This musical was nominated for a Tony and contains hits of bands such as Night Ranger, Reo Speedwagon, Pat Benatar and others.
Opens 7:30 PM Thursday 3 October and goes by 7:30 pm Thursday-Saturday, 2 pm Sunday to 25 October, winning city of Theater, 1111 SW Broadway; Tickets start at $ 49; Portland5.evenue.net/events.
Major League Table Tennis
You called the Ping Pong when you played it in the garage, but competitive table tennis is a completely different game. Portland organizes a weekend of some of the best players in the country in the Oregon Convention Center. See competitions, including the debut of the Los Angeles spinners. Other teams include Carolina Gold Rush (defensive champions), Chicago Wind and of course the Portland Peddlers.
Matches start at 4 p.m. Friday 3 October and continue different times until Sunday 5 October, Oregon Convention Center. 777 Ne Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.; Tickets for individual competitions $ 7.50, Day passes $ 24; tickets.mltt.com.
Portland Greek Festival
This festival can reduce its history for more than 70 years when women in the Holy Trinity Greek -Orthodox Church in Portland started an event to raise money for building a new church. Since then, members of the community have gathered to celebrate Greek culture through dancing, music and delicious food every fall. The festival uses a systemless system that requires that you load funds on a wristband. Visit the website for more information.
10.00-2- Fair Friday-Saturday, 11.00-19.00 Sunday 3-5 October, Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 3131 Ne Glisan St.; Access $ 5, 10 years and younger free; PortlandGreekfestival.com.
15th annual Portland Tattoo Expo
Every year some of the best tattoo artists in the region collect and gather nationally at this exhibition to show their work and meet potential customers. You can even get a tattoo on location, but some exhibitors will book before the show starts. If you want to guarantee that a specific artist will be inked, you must ask to get on their books in advance. Children are allowed, but keep in mind that the artist will work on customers who can uncover different body parts.
Friday 2 pm to 10 pm, 12.00 Saturday, 12.00 pm to 8 pm Sunday 3-5 October, Expo Center, 2060 N. Marine Drive; Access $ 25 a day; Portlandtattoexpo.com.
Samples of the Abyss Omsi
Omsi welcomes a new exhibition with living animals and fossils that are raised from the depths of the oceans. The exhibition offers nine living animal habitats, bilingual information panels, life -size animal sculptures and more displays that explore marine animals for millions of years. Come face to face with full replicas of solid Mosasaurs, a spine Spinosaurus and other prehistoric creatures that have inspired myths and legends. Then meet their current descendants, including an Asian water monitor, the second largest lizard species after the Komodo Dragon.
Opens on Saturday 4 October and will take place during museum hours until 16 February 2026, Omsi, 1945 SE Water Ave.; Access $ 15- $ 20; omsi.edu.
Inaugural Portland Coffee Festival
Ahhh coffee. Some of us celebrate it every day! But for true coffee lovers, view this festival with tastings, workshops, food combinations and a community market. You get the chance to meet local and international farmers and burners and explore the journey that delivers coffee from seed to cup.
10.00 am to 4 pm Saturday, October 4, The Redd, 831 SE Salmon St.; Access $ 35; roastmagazine.com/portlandCoffefestival.
Melissa Manchester and her band (Hood River)
Grammy Award-winning female vocalist (1982) Melissa Manchester brings her adult contemporary style to Hood River for a fundraising for the Hood River County Education Foundation. Manchester has been busy touring and performing of touring and writing music for theater. In 2025 she released a new album that some of her most famous hits reworked.
7:30 pm Saturday, October 4, Hood River Middle School Auditorium, 1602 May St., Hood River; Tickets start at $ 30; Tickettomato.com/event_Group.
Portland Marathon
About 9,000 runners registered for 2024s marathon and half-marathon races. Spectators are welcomed and encouraged along a large part of the route. Take private ownership into account and make sure you clean up yourself. There is even a neighborhood challenge, see the FAQ page for details.
Racers start at 7 am Sunday 5 October, various routes through Portland; Marathon registration $ 169; PortlandMarathon.com.
Seasons of Change – Portland Wind Symphony
She dares the first concert of the Wind Symphonys of the 38th season, she jumps through Erika Svanoe, leaving them by Viet Cuong and October by Eric Whitacre.
3 pm Sunday, October 5, Roosevelt High School, 6941 N. Central St.; free access; Portlandwindsymphony.org
Lutheran Choral Association Fall Concert
The autumn concert of the groups includes pieces of Morten Lauridsen, Mark Hayes, Paul Sjolund and Natalie Sleeth. The event is a fundraising to raise money for a new boiler for the church. The concert is free, but a free will will be recorded during the show.
16.00 Sunday 5 October, Peace Lutheran Church, 2201 N. Rosa Parks Way, lutheranchoral.org.
Portland Fermentation Festival
Are you pro probiotics? Probiotics have been shown to significantly improve the health of the intestine. If that sounds good to you, go to this festival to learn much more about (and example) fermented foods and beverages. Get diet and recipes from professional and amateur makers.
6 pm Thursday, October 9, Ecotrust Irving Studio, 721 NW Ninth Ave.; $ 15 advance, $ 20 at the door of 12 years and younger free; Portlandfermentationfestival.com.
Elton Dan & The Rocket Band
Elton John fans have to look at this tribute band that envelops the public in the magic of the Rocket Mans over-the-top live performances with costume changes, songs with high energy and incredible nostalgia. It is two hours of all the biggest hits. Don't miss it.
8 pm Thursday, October 9, Alberta Rose Theater, 3000 NE Alberta St.; Tickets $ 40; Albertarosetheatre.com/event/elton-dan.
