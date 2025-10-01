College Football Playoff Bubble Watch: Why Notre Dame could be the most shared team this year

Do you want to share your predictions, analysis or thoughts on Saturday Miami-Florida State game? Get involved in our coverage [email protected].

Grab a Pint Guinness and let the Irish argument begin.

A month after the season, Notre Dame (2-2) is the team that inspires the most heated debates when it comes to the play-off bubble of the College Football.

The Fighting Irish are outside the top 20 of the polls of the Associated Press and coaches. They are the only ranked team with two losses.

And yet they have a 54 percent chance to make the play -off field, according to the model of AthleticsS Austin Mock. So of course they are the team that is worth discussing while we are starting this year's Bubble Watch edition.

Notre Dame started the season 0-2, but the schedule so far is number 2 in the power of the schedule. It includes top-six teams Miami and Texas A&M. The Irish lost those two games with a combined 4 points.

Only Floridas schedule, including Miami, LSU and USF, has been more difficult.

But it is the rest of the schedule that Notre Dame gives a shot to make the field.

Notre Dame will probably be preferred in each of the remaining eight games, including Saturday Matchup with Playoff Hopeful Boise State. That game, USC, NC State, Navy and Syracuse are all home games. The only threatening journeys are Boston College, Stanford and Pitt. Notre Ladies Win Truck is more than 90 percent for five of those games.

Notre Dame's remaining schedule Opponent Home/Away Nd win probability At home 90% At home 89% At home 74% Road 82% At home 91% Road 77% At home 95% Road 95%

All in all, the remaining schedule is in 71st place. It is hardly a line -up of pewter cans, but it is not a murderer row of conference title candidates,

Whether the Notre Dame will have done sufficiently and is already under discussion. Part of the question will be a brand advantage. Will Notre Dame get the benefit of the doubt that a team like Indiana, Ole Miss or Iowa State may not? Will it disconnect or otherwise that the Irish made the national champion match last season?

The Irish may have that on their side, but without a conference relationship they have no way to guarantee a place. Notre Dame is at the mercy of the committee, whatever happens. It will be a debate that takes place in October and November if the Irish continue to win as they did in Saturday 56-13 demolition of Arkansas. But in the end their most impressive CV points can be losing.

And given the committees of new power of planning statistics, there is no way to know how that will play.

Apart from late season runs due to a boise state, USC, navy or perhaps Syracuse or Pitt, the probably Notre Dames CV is not a top 25 victory. But it would include a large number of victories over teams in the top 50. Is that enough?

The statistics say yes. We can find out in December whether the committee agrees.

Indiana is 16-2 under cut Cignetti. (Jeffrey Becker / Imagn Images)

Stock -Up: Indiana

De Hoosiers are 5-0 and survived a trip to Iowa after destroying Illinois. Their reward: a major upgrade to a 41 percent chance of 26 percent to make the play-off, and a projected record of 10-2. The Hoosiers schedule is more difficult this year than last year, but the Nonconference Lei was still Old Dominion, Kennesaw State and Indiana State.

Therefore, if the Hoosiers drop an unexpected game or not defeat Oregon or Penn State, they may need help. But the victories over Illinois and Iowa are valuable CV points that put them square in the discussion for a return trip to the play -off.

Stock Down: Georgia

The Bulldogs have one loss and a quality victory on the road in Tennessee, but the loss from home to Alabama brought the bulldogs directly to the bubble. Mocks model has Uga with the same chance to make the field as Notre Dame: 54 percent.

Power of the schedule and the committees past history of coordinated to talented teams means that the bulldogs will probably be in front if there is a Logjam from Bubble teams, but it would be useful to win some of the big competitions. Georgia still has home games against Ole Miss, Texas and Georgia Tech all top-20 opponents. But it also has a losing of matches against Auburn and Mississippi State on the road, as well as Florida.

Bubble Watch Games of the Week

No. 3 Miami at no. 18 Florida State (19:30 et, ABC)

Florida states that the Playoff opportunities fell to 15 percent after they were upset on the road in Virginia. The seminoles can restore the land with a top five victory, which would also bring them back to the ACC title race.

If Miami beats the state of Florida:

Miami CFP -Opportunities: 95%

CFP opportunities in Florida: 5%

If Florida beats State Miami:

Miami CFP -Opportunities: 82%

CFP opportunities in Florida: 28%

No. 16 Vanderbilt at No. 10 Alabama (15:30 et, ABC)

Should we take Vanderbilt seriously as a play -off competition? A victory on Saturday means that the answer is absolutely yes. Alabama is in the mix for the SEC title and a big bid and is for the time being in Mocks field. Vanderbilt has a 4 percent chance to make the field for the time being. That number will shoot with a victory to reach 6-0.

If Alabama beats Vanderbilt:

Alabama CFP -Opportunities: 49%

Vanderbilt CFP opportunities: 2%

When Alabama beats Vanderbilt:

Alabama CFP ODDS: 21%

Vanderbilt CFP opportunities: 13%

Boise State at No. 21 Notre Dame (15:30 et, NBC)

Notre Dame is on the bubble, but Boise State is far from the race behind a large number of American conference teams. Nothing would push the Broncos back in the conversation faster than a road victory on the Irish. The Broncos opportunities are only 9 percent, and they might need some help in losing the top of the American, but Saturday is perhaps an elimination match. For both teams.

If Notre Dame beats Boise State:

Notre Dame CFP ODDS: 56%

Boise State CFP -Opportunities: 8%

When Boise State Notre Dame beats:

Boise State CFP ODDS: 25%

Notre Dame CFP ODDS: 10%

(Top photo: Carmen Mandato / Getty images)