Rochester, NY The ladies hockey team ride goes on the road on Friday and Saturday (3-4 October) for a few non-conference matches at no. 14 Northeastern. Friday's game starts at 6:00 PM, while the game of Saturday starts at 2:00 PM

Last time –out:

Rit wiped a few non-conference matches against winning 2-0 and 8-1. First year ahead Kolbee Ashe scored her first collegial goal and added an assist in Friday's victory. Second -year student Ireland Stein scored and senior goalkeeper Sophia Bellina Made 13 Saves for her third career shutout.

On Saturday, Rit set a program record in scored six Power Play goals and finished 6-out-9. First year ahead Dill Kerans Two goals scored and had an assist in Saturday's victory. Junior Vooruit Addie Alvarez scored a goal and an assist and junior defender Emma Pickering Recorded a career-high three assists. First years Laura Dyke “ Olivia Urbach And Cassie Barnes Each registered their first collegial points. Second -year keeper Brenna McNamara Eight Saves made to win the victory in the goal.

About ride:

Rit starts the weekend with an average of 5.0 goals per match, while allows 0.5 goals per match. The Tigers are 7-of-13 about the Power Play and still have to allow a Power Play goal. Rit has won 58-of-35 (62.4%) of its faceoffs.

Kerans, Ashe and Pickering Lead Rit with five points each. Kerans and Ashe each have two goals and an assist, while Pickering has three assists. Alvarez (1G, 1A), Dyke (1G, 1A), Barnes (1G, 1A) and Stein (1G, 1A) each have two points.

Bellina is 1-0. She has a savings percentage of 1,000 and has to admit another goal. McNamara starts the weekend with a 1-0 record, a 1.00 goals against average and a .889 savings percentage.

Milestones:

Alvarez is 53rd bound in scoring careers. She needs a point to bind Wendy Wright and Kylabeer score for the 51st in all time (55 points). Pickering arrives the weekend with 37 career points. She needs one point to bind Kelley Prom, Shireen Irani and Lindsay Maloney for the 75th in Careercore (38 points).

Bellina moved the tenth of all time with 1, 970 minutes. She is the ninth of all time with 927 career-saves, 11th with a 2.16 career goals against average and bound for the seventh with a .929 career savings percentage.

About northeastern:

Northeastern will discuss the weekend at no. 14 in the USCHO Division I Women's Poll this week. The Huskies beat Concordia-Montreal 6-0 in an exhibition match, Saturday. First year ahead Stryker Zablocki scored two goals, while a second -year student Morgan Jackson and senior ahead Lily Shannon Each had two assists. Junior Vooruit Ella Blackmore Finished with a goal and an assist and second -year goalkeeper Lisa Jönsson 12 Saves made in the net. Northeastern was selected third in the survey of the Women's Hockey Hockey East for the season 2025-26.

Rit vs. Northeastern:

The Husky's are 14-0-1 of all time versus ride. This weekend is the first meeting between the two teams since the 2014-15 season when the two teams played for a 2-2 draw.



Atlantic Hockey Ray List:

Rit first comes the weekend in Atlantic Hockey of an average of 5.0 goals per match and first allows 0.5 goals per match. The Tigers are second in assists on average 6.5 per game and lead the AHA with an average of 11.5 points per game. Rit is the first in Power Play (53.8%) and criminal murder (1,000%).

Ranked opponents:

Rit plays four arranged opponents in the schedule of 2025-26. The Tigers play at no. 14 Northeastern (3-4 October) and organizes no. 10 St. Lawrence (October 16-17). Rit plays at no. 7 Colgate (November 7-8) and will be confronted against no. 6 Penn State on 21 and 22 November and on the road 13-14 February.

They come from wide and wide:

The 23 Tigers come from eight states, five Canadian provinces and two countries in Europe, with the largest groups from Ontario (4) and Saskatchewan (4). Players come from as close as Rochester, NY as far away as Kuopio, Finland (4,353 miles).

2025-26 Scheme:

The Tigers start their season with a two-game series against Post, before a weekend series at no. 14 Northeastern (3-4 October).

Rit Beersens Conference plays with a few games in Robert Morris (10-11 October. The Tigers return home to host No. 9 St. Lawrence for a two-game series of 16-17 October as part of Brick City Homecoming and Family Weekend.

The Tigers host Syracuse on October 24, followed by a competition in Syracuse the next day. Ride hosts Lindenwood for a few AHA matches on October 31 and November 1.

Rit plays at no. 6 Colgate (November 7-8) followed by a weekend series in Mercyhurst (14-15 November). De Tigers Host No. 8 Penn State for two games (November 21-22) and Robert Morris (28-29 November). Rit closes the first semester with a few AHA-home competitions against Delaware (December 5-6).

The second semester starts with two conference competitions in Delaware (8-9 January), followed by a few home games versus Mercyhurst (January 16-17). Rit concludes the month of January with two games in Lindenwood (30-31 January).

The Tigers start February with a home and home series against Syracuse. Rit plays in Syracuse (6 February) followed by a home game the next day. Rit ends the regular season with a few home games in Penn State (13-14 February).

About Atlantic Hockey America:

Atlantic Hockey America (AHA) starts his second season in 2025-26 after the merger between the Atlantic Hockey Association and College Hockey America. The conference fields 10 men's teams (Bentley University, Canisius University, The College of Holy Cross, Mercyhurst University, Niagara University, Rochester Institute of Technology, Robert Morris University, Sacred Heart University, the United States Air Force Academy and the United States Military Academy), and seven women's teams (University of Delaware, Lindenwood University, Mercyhurst University, Penn State University, Rochester Institute of Technology, Robert Morris University and Syracuse University).