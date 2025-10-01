Capitals To organize 2025 Alumni Weekend presented by BMW from Noord-America, with Slate of Special Events, 17-18 October





Arlington, va. The Washington Capitals Alumni Association (WCAA) today announced that the WCAA 2025 Alumni Weekend presented by BMW from Noord -America, emphasized by various special events with More than 20 alumni And a fundraising that benefits the Washington Capitals Alumni Fund. Alumni weekend celebrations that take place from 17-18 October include: Alumni pickleball classic | Friday, October 17 CAPS fans are invited to become a member of Caps Alumni in the Alumni Picleball Classic, which takes place on Friday 17 October from 10 am to 1 pm at Kraaken Kourts & Skates in Washington, DC The admission of the event includes lunch, non -alcoholic beverages, darts, cornhole, table tennis, gigantic Jenga & Connect 4 and Shuffleboard. BMW cars are displayed on site. The costs to participate in PickleBall are $ 99 per player, including a Picleball Paddle from Capitals. General admission tickets cost $ 39 per guest. Proceeds from the Alumni Pickleball Classic will go to the Capitals Alumni Community Fund. Visit to register Washcaps.com/alumniweekend. Alumni pregame Happy Hour | Friday, October 17 Capitals Alumni participate in a special Pregame Happy Hour at Penn Quarters Dirty Habit from 5 pm on Friday 25 September. BMW cars will be shown in the courtyard. After the Happy Hour, alumni will come into contact with fans and participate in in-game functions during the Capitals vs. Minnesota wild game. Fantasy camp for adults and Learning to play future caps Clinic | Saturday, October 18 On Saturday, October 18, alumni will participate in a fantasy camp for adults at Medstar Capitals IcePlex at 2 p.m. Fans are invited to skate next to the pros in a skills clinic and fantasy game. Registration includes Pregame Mingling, a clinic on the ice and a game organized by Capitals Alumni. Participants also receive a capitals practice sweater, take-home gift and food and drink. The event is open to adult hockey players aged 18 and older. The costs to participate as a player are $ 189 and the costs to participate as a goalkeeper is $ 119. Visit to register www.washcaps.com/alumniweekend. Prior to the Fantasy Camp for adults, alumni will organize local youth hockey players in future caps to play clinic, followed by attending the capitals. To end the weekend, alumni will participate in a private blackjack tournament organized by MGM National Harbor, with presence by alumni and their guests, as well as MGMS VIP guests. Washington Capitals Alumni Association Auction The Washington Capitals Alumni auction will be opened on Monday 6 October at 12:00 www.washcaps.com/alumniweekend. This virtual auction contains exclusive memorabilia, unique experiences and unique items that are served by alumni, all for the benefit of the Capitals Alumni Community Fund. The Alumni Community Fund offers the Capitals alumni the opportunity to return to the community in which they once mentioned at home, with a focus on the military and first response. Moreover, the Capitals Alumni Association has provided more than $ 100,000 to trade fairs to hockey players in high school and supports the future caps that learn annually to play program.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nhl.com/capitals/news/capitals-to-host-2025-alumni-weekend-presented-by-bmw-of-north-america-featuring-slate-of-special-events-oct-17-18 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos