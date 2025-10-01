Know schedule and where to watch live streaming and broadcast





Yashasvi and Jurgel were last seen in test competitions during the five-match test series of India against England earlier this year. View IND vs Wi Live in India! Part Part Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on WhatsApp Copy link Near

Yashasvi Jaiswal And Dhruv Jurel will try to leave a stamp for the Indian Cricket Team During the two games against the West -IndiaStarting on October 2. The two-matches IND vs wi test 2025 The series starts at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with the second test planned in Delhis Arun Jaitley Stadium from 10 October. Both games start at 9:30 am. All matches of the IND vs wi test Series will be available to view on live streaming and broadcast in India. Never miss an update about Rajasthan Royalsget The latest articles, news and more by clicking here! Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel – both part of the Rajasthan Royals Setup in IPL 2025 was last seen in test match for India during the five-match test series against England earlier this year. A mainstay on the Indian test side since his debut two years ago, Yashasvi scored 411 points in five games against England. He also hit England for two centuries, including a match-winning knock in the last test in The Oval. The 23-year-old left-handed person has collected 2209 tests in 24 games on an average of more than 50. Yashasvi also has six centuries and 12 fifty in tests. His first test Ton came against West -India on his debut in Windsor Park in July 2023. In the meantime, Dhruv Jurgel, 24, is the senior Wicketkeeper -Beslag in the Indian team in the absence of the wounded Rishabh -Broek. He has presented so far in his career in his career and has shown a great form this year in First Class Cricket. During the India A Teams Tour in England earlier in the summer, Jurgel piled up 227 points with an average of 75.66 and hit three half centuries in four innings. He also scored a century against Australia A in a multi -day game at home last month and made 56 while supplementing the team in the second game of the series. In terms of the head-to-head, the West India has prevailed, 30 out of 100 tests between the teams. India has won 23 times, while 47 games have ended in a draw. Where to watch India vs West -India 2025 Test live Live streaming of the India vs West -India 2025 Test Cricket Series will be available to view on the Jiohotstar website and app in India. Live broadcast of the IND vs Wi test series will be on the Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD TV channels. The India vs West -India 2025 Tests is also available in Hindi on Star Sports 1 Hindi. India vs West -India 2025 at the time schedule According to the Indian standard time (IST) October 2, Thursday : India vs west – India 1st match – 9:30 am

October 10, Friday : India vs west – Indies 2nd match – 9:30 am India vs West -India 2025 Test Series Squad India Cricket Team: Shubman Gill (kapitein), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-kapitein), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kl Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (wicket-keeper) Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, N. Jagadeesan (Wicket-keeper), Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav. West -India Cricket -Team: Roston Chase (Captain), Jomel Warrican, Kevlon Anderson, Alick Athanaze, John Campbell, Tagnenarine Chaanderpaul, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin IMLACH, Jediah Blades, Johann Layne, Jayden, Anderson Phillip, Anderson Phillip, Anderson Phillip, Anderson.

