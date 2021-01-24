Rochester Lourdes paralyzes boys’ state power St. Cloud Cathedral





The Rochester Lourdes boys’ hockey team went winless a year ago, but the players made sure that the end of last season was the end of that drought. The Eagles came from behind last week and won their first two games of the season. On Saturday, they raised the bar for themselves in the most impressive way, recovering from a two-goal deficit in the third period to stun state power St. Cloud Cathedral 6-4 at Graham Arena I. The Eagles, trailing 4-2 with just over 10 minutes to go in the third period, made a methodical comeback.

Lourdes found life with a power play goal from Dawson McLaughlin with 10:01 to go, narrowing the deficit to 4-3. Just under three minutes later, veteran forward Matt Mahoney scored his third goal of the season to tie the score 4-4. However, neither Mahoney nor the Eagles were content with a draw. With only 3:50 left to play, senior Henry Radke re-established Mahoney, this time for the winning goal, giving Lourdes a 5-4 lead. Then, with only 30 seconds left to play, another veteran, Jack Kleinschmidt, sent the puck into an empty net for his second goal of the game and third of the season. That sealed a very impressive victory for the Eagles (3-0-0) against a cathedral program that has reached the Class A state tournament in four of the past five seasons, including winning a state championship in 2019. Also impressive for the Eagles on Saturday: they were backed by freshman Xander Carter-Kleven, who made his first varsity start and stopped 31 shots to take the win. “A great win for our boys,” said ecstatic freshman Lourdes head coach Jeff True. “They just never gave up and never gave up. We fell, gave up a goal with short hands at the end of the second period, which really took the wind out of our sails, but we fought back!” Kleinschmidt finished with two goals and an assist, while Thomas York had one goal and one assist. Lourdes will be back in action on Friday, when it hosts the Minnehaha Academy at 7pm LOURDES 6, ST. CLOUD CATHEDRAL 4 Cathedral 1 2 1 4 Lourdes 2 0 4 6 St. Cloud Cathedral: Jacob Hirschfeld 1 goal, 2 assists; Cullen Hiltner 1 goal, 1 assist; Bradyn Balfanz 1 to assist; Nolan Widman 1 goal; Marcus Hjort 1 goal. Goalkeeper : Grant Martin 37 saves. Lourdes: Thomas York 1 goal, 1 assist; Jack Kleinschmidt 2 goals, 1 assist; Jackson Heim 2 assists; Dawson McLaughlin 1 goal, 1 assist; Charlie Kielty 2 helps; Matt Mahoney 2 goals; Henry Radke 1. Goalkeeper : Xander Carter-Kleven 31 saves.

