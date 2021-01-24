Why I’m Mad At Killer Shepherds Sunday Igboho – Punch Newspapers

In this interview with a popular broadcaster, Kola Olootu, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, talks about why he gave a stop order to murderous herders in the Ibarapa area of ​​Oke Ogun, Oyo state. WALE OYEWALE, who followed the interview online, brings the excerpts

We heard you have been arrested, is that true?

God forbid.

You were seen in a video playing table tennis; how authentic is that?

It’s an authentic video of me at my place.

The gate of your house was very fortified, why?

Tomorrow (Friday) is D-day on which the ultimatum given to murderous shepherds would expire. This isn’t an issue affecting Igboho on Sunday, but a concern for the entire Yoruba race. I say it emphatically that I am too strong to attack or capture Fulani bandits so this issue is not about me at all. I don’t have a child who would be kidnapped by Fulani men because my kids don’t even live in the country.

We learned that when gunshots were fired at you during your visit to Seriki in the Igangan community, the bullets did not get through?

That shows the efficacy of the traditional Yoruba force. It wouldn’t be a hard nut for the Yoruba people to crack, but the evil looters who kill and maim our people would be visited with retaliation while God is alive.

What was the basis for the ultimatum you gave the killing shepherds??

The reason for this was the incessant attacks on our people in the Ibarapa and Oke Ogun areas of the (Oyo) state. Our people are no longer safe in their own country. On the contrary, Yoruba people do not engage in such horrific things. You cannot see a Yoruba man killing people in Kano. In the north, they can decapitate a Yoruba man for beating a Hausa / Fulani so as not to talk about destroying their lands. You will remember the case of Oko Oloyun (a popular herbalist) who was murdered while visiting his country house. He was murdered in Igbo Ora. The government said they would unravel the facts behind his murder, but so far the case has not been unraveled. That murder would last a year this month. Another illustrious son, Dr. Fatai Aborode, returned from overseas and cultivated farmland in Igangan. He employed about 300 people. When his farm was looted by cattle, he filed a complaint with the Seriki Fulani. A few days later, murderous shepherds kidnapped him, tied him up, and slaughtered him. Nothing has been done and no arrest has been made.

We heard his killers insisted on getting money before releasing his body, can you confirm that?

That was the story we heard. Then they also killed a woman, an Alhaja, a resident of Imeko who brought the ransom. Many such had perished, including the son of Oba Abdulazeez Adeoye of Igangan. Before arriving at the Serikis residence, you must pass three local security checks. Seriki is so powerful, (even) more powerful than traditional rulers in the zone. They freely rape women who come from the farm and nothing is done about it. Now we are determined to defend our people, but they say we have no right to do so.

You claimed that a council chairman related the experience of the people of the community to you

That is it. Some people have claimed that I am doing this to gain popularity on the cheap, far from it. Some even said I might try to do it to enrich myself, but that’s not correct either. The fact is that I am a rich man. I am not seeking favor from the government because I am a satisfied person. I don’t need any money or favor from the government, but I am from Ibarapa. Back in the day, during hot weather, we would lay our mats and sleep without fear outside the house or in the courtyards. In those days, we would sometimes return from the farm around 1 a.m. without mistreatment or fear of possible attacks. But things have changed. People no longer feel safe. Those in government should know that without the citizens there would be no government.

You claimed that some people were trying to threaten you?

I was intimidated by some people, but I answered and said that whoever was going to kill me or take me down should be properly reinforced.

What did you see in Serikis’ residence?

I saw several expensive vehicles such as Range Rover Sport, Toyota Venza, Camry and more. I asked him if it was with the proceeds of the cattle he sold that he was able to buy the expensive vehicles, some of which cost N38m, while others cost N8m.

I have been told that some traditional rulers in the area collect money from them and honor them with traditional titles. They also give them land.

I told Seriki that we could no longer live with him and his people because he is a traitor. I am not against Hausa / Fulani people. I have many of them as friends on Sabo, Ibadan.

