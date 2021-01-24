Boston Jr. looks like he’s turning a corner for UK | Sport

Since a lot of time has been spent this basketball season figuring out how many games Brandon Boston Jr. At all, let’s take a few minutes to praise what a breakaway from the second game was for the freshmen.
Boston had been looking for his picture, what pictures to take, how to operate efficiently in top-level basketball games.
The 6-foot-7 watch for the first time this season showed the patience and persistence to be a major factor for the University of Kentucky.
He led the Wildcats to an 82-69 must-must-win on a hideous LSU team Saturday at Rupp Arena.
Boston finished with a team-high 18 points, 7-of-17 from the floor and 2-of-7 from 3-point range. He also had six rebounds and three assists.
Boston clearly played better when he was relaxed and within the flow of the game. When he started pressing some for the past eight minutes, he wasn’t nearly as successful, missing four straight shots as UK held back LSU.
Two of those misses were 3s, two more were jumpers. Boston then took the best auto route for taking a basket or making a mistake, converting within three minutes for a 79-65 lead.
That group of plays may have taught Boston more than ten Calipri-led British practices.
Boston has been called a hard worker and is generally willing to learn from British teammates and coach John Calipari himself.
The biggest mystery was when, and if, the light would turn on to indicate that Boston understood how to be productive in a high-level basketball game.
Caliparis message to Boston was straightforward after UK lost at Auburn. Drive to get dirty, not to rotate pictures and avoid contact.
For the most part in this game, Boston tried to take the direct route to points, or was semi-selective with his long-range shooting.
Did you see the one turn he had in the first half? Calipari asked. I went crazy. You’re not going back to that guy. That guy’s left the building. You will be the man we will continue to train you for. That’s who you are. And now downhill, make mistakes, get to the edge. Suddenly you look like one of the best players in the country. The flipsy doodles that get nothing but a lay-up on the other side? Didn’t have that anymore.
Boston definitely got the message in the second half, he made several winning basketball games here in this stretch where he hit a 3, then a hanging drive with a and 1, and then a nice next finish, giving Kentucky a 66-55 lead .
When I did (the flip) he lost it, Boston said of Calipari, who claimed he almost back-flip on the Boston flip. When I got back I got the and one, and it just went from there.
Boston has had to learn something from the bench as he was taken out of the game for the past five or six minutes for not helping UK on the trajectory. He wasn’t in the starting line-up in Georgia, and he got that message with 18 points and seven rebounds.
He each took 17 shots against LSU and Georgia.
Lance Ware said Boston wasn’t supposed to do the job or have a bad attitude.
Every time I go to the gym, he’s already there, whether it’s early in the morning or late at night, he stays at the gym, Ware said. But also, his confidence, he was never really sad or showed that he was sad, he just kept fighting and he will clearly push through and the last few matches he’s been getting better and better.
Boston did a good job helping a well-balanced British team break a 3-game lost streak and move to 5-9, 4-3 in the SEC.
Keion Brooks Jr. and 15 points and nine rebounds. Isaiah Jackson grabbed no less than 15 rebounds in 16 minutes.
The UK needs all that production, and a whole lot more, when it heads to Alabama for a Tuesday night game against one of the country’s most popular attacking teams.