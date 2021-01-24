Vols Football: Tennessee Head Coaching Seek Candidates Hot Board 2.0

The search for the next soccer coach in Tennessee is officially underway, and things have changed since our last hotboard post. The volunteers have a new athletics director, and it’s a game changer. Danny White is now in charge of that department and is currently leading his own search for the next Tennessee football coach.

White has an excellent track record in that department, thanks to hiring Lance Leipold at Buffalo and Scott Frost at UCF. Both hires led to the turnaround of a program, so what’s his move in Tennessee?

Well, things remain pretty closed so far. Expect it to stay that way with a search company in place, but for now let’s speculate on a few names.

Tony Elliott

FootballScoop has floated Elliott’s name as a possibility, given the link between he and Danny White back at UCF. Elliott was a candidate to replace Scott Frost in 2017.

This was one of the warmer names of this year’s coaching carousel, both on the college and NFL side. Elliott, who has been with Clemson since 2011, has just concluded his first full season as the one and only offensive staff coordinator for the Tigers. He served as co-offensive coordinator since 2015, but was given the keys to the car in full in 2020. Before that, Elliott was the running backs coach for Clemson. He also spent time as a receiver coach at Furman State and South Carolina.

Elliott, now 41 years old, has no experience as a head coach. Plus, his fouls revolved around Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence, along with a boatload of NFL talent around them. Elliott would come up with a lot of question marks and walk into a massive remodel for his first appearance as a head coach.

Matt Campbell

How much does hiring White matter? Enough to get a man like Matt Campbell out of the state of Iowa? Campbell has turned down several offers in recent years to stay in Ames, where he will likely return a top ten team for next season. While the Tennessee gig is looking better than it was a few days ago, the Vols are still facing several potential sanctions. It may be too much for Campbell to take on, who has been selective about his next move.

The work he’s done in the state of Iowa has been just incredible, and it could even land an NFL appearance one day.

PJ Fleck

Fleck just finished fourth year in Minnesota, finishing 3-4 in a shortened season. His 11-2 campaign in 2019 cannot be ignored, however, as Fleck has gradually built the Golden Gophers into a respectable program.

Fleck brought Western Michigan from a 1-11 2013 season to a 13-1 2016 season. Now with two separate builds, would Fleck want to make a move south from the ground up to take on the Tennessee challenge? FootballScoop.com reports that he has been vetted by the search company.

He has an overall record of 56-41 over eight seasons as a head coach. The 40-year-old would need an infusion of Southern recruiting tapes on his staff, but this is a proven program builder and would be a fascinating match for Rocky Top.

Sonny Dykes

Dykes is another name that has been associated with the Whites search by a few different people thus far. FootballScoop reported that Tennessee has vetted Dykes for the job.

The attacking head coach has a background under Hal Mumme and Mike Leach. He got his first chance as a head coach at Louisiana Tech in 2010, and that program grew to a 9-3 figure in 2012. He changed that with Cal’s performance, where he excelled after four seasons. Dykes ended up at SMU, where he was able to keep his attack going. SMU went 10-3 in 2019 and 7-3 in 2020.

His powerful offensive attack is attractive, but there is no evidence to date that Dykes is capable of winning at a high level. This hiring would be a tough sell.

Jamey Chadwell

Chadwell makes his second appearance on the hot board after his magical season with Coastal Carolina. The Tennessee native went 5-7 in his first season with the Chanticleers and followed that with an 11-1 in 2020. Chadwell is another man from an offensive background, but is he ready for this big job? That’s up to Danny White now. See if the name Chadwells gets involved in this.

Billy Napier

Would Napier now fill this job with more stability at the top of the Tennessee leadership structure? Hes turned down several jobs during his time at Louisiana, as hes the Ragin Cajuns became one of the best group of five programs out there. Napier just finished a season 11-1, finishing in the top 15 of the AP Poll.

The former Clemson and Alabama assistant will eventually take on a big job, could this be it?

Other names to know

Gus Malzahn and Tom Herman both make sense as guys who have been there and done that. If White is to find some stability, both guys should be high on his list, although things have been quiet on both fronts so far.

If we go straight to White more of the tires, we have to mention Lance Leipold. The Buffalo head coach was hired by White and turned that schedule into three consecutive bowl berths. Leipold won six DIII titles before landing in Buffalo. Josh Heupel is White’s newest hiring at UCF, who will be taking over from Scott Frost. He’s worth a mention at the very least, but a 6-4 season in 2020 probably hurts his chances.