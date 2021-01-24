Julio Gomez | Obituaries | yakimaherald.com





Keith & Keith Funeral Home Julio Gomez passed away peacefully on the morning of January 17, 2021 after a courageous battle with Parkinson’s disease and a recent diagnosis of Covid-19. He was born on October 26, 1935 in Bogota, Colombia as the son of Gabriel Gomez and Beatriz Zerrate de Gomez. Julio graduated from Gimnasio Moderno High School in Bogota and started his studies at Universidad de los Andes in Bogota. Two years later he transferred to the University of Pittsburgh with an academic scholarship and graduated with a BS in Industrial Engineering in 1957. He also played Varsity Soccer in Pitt. After graduation, Julio returned to Bogota and worked in Bavaria, a subsidiary of Grupo Santo Domingo (GSD), a large Colombian conglomerate. Noted by the Chair of GSD for his outstanding achievements, he was offered full scholarships at both Stanford University for a Masters in Management and UCLA for an MBA. During this time in Colombia, Julio also became national table tennis champion! With a passion for automobiles, Julio single-handedly restored and rebuilt a 1952 MG, driving proudly through the streets of Bogota. His main achievement, however, was to marry the love of his life, Gloria Villamil. Julio and Gloria were married in 1964 and shared together for 56 years. They moved to Palo Alto, CA shortly after their marriage, where Julio received his MM from Stanford University and then his MBA from UCLA. While Julio continued his studies at UCLA, the young couple had two sons, Gabriel and Julio Jr. According to UCLA, Julio and Gloria moved to Yakima, WA, where Julio became Plant Manager at Hop Extract Inc. It was not an easy decision to come to Yakima, as their entire family and many friends lived in Colombia. Julio made the selfless decision to stay in the US to give his children a chance at the America Dream, even if it meant not going back to Colombia. Once settled in Yakima, Julio and Gloria had their third son, Carlos. Julio spent 37 years in the hop industry, traveling the world selling hops to major breweries. He retired as a vice president of SS Steiner Inc. as their largest seller in the world. Julio loved to travel and made many friends along the way. Wherever his sons traveled, Julio always had a friend they could reach out to when they needed help. He loved animals and people, and was the life of many a party, he was never shy and you always knew where you were with him. Most of all, he loved his family. Julio was always happiest when he watched his sons play sports. He stood on the sidelines encouraging them in Spanish, whether it was a noisy soccer game or a tense tennis match! Julio recognized the opportunities the US presented to his family. He taught his sons to be bilingual and stressed the importance of mastering both languages. Knowing this, Julio brought all his nieces and nephews from Colombia to spend the summers in Yakima. Family was so important to Julio that most of them ended up spending a year in Yakima so they could go to school with his children. While Julio was always proud to be from Colombia, one of his happiest days was when he and Gloria became U.S. citizens in 1983. The only midlife crisis Julio had was when he bought a motorcycle. Fortunately, Gloria put an end to that and sold his beloved bicycle after a few months. Tough but fair, he never asked more of anyone than himself. Its bite was never the size of its bark, and it really had a heart of gold. His charm and wit would always light up the room, and his legacy will live on through his sons and grandchildren. Anyone lucky enough to have met Julio will miss him immensely. Julio is survived by his wife Gloria, his sons Gabriel (Sarah), Julio Jr. and Carlos, his grandchildren, Olivia, Zander, Antonia, Max, his sister Zita, and niece and nephew Sylvia and Jose Vicente. Adios, descansa and paz – tu familia te ama y te extranaremos mucho. Visit to leave a memory for the family keithandkeith.com.

