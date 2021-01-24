Former Irish cricketer Roy Torrens dies at 72





Roy Torrens represented the Irish cricket team 30 times during his playing career.© Twitter



Former Irish player Roy Torrens has died at the age of 72, Cricket Ireland said Saturday. “The Cricket Ireland board and staff are very sad to learn that a great figure within the Irish cricket family – Roy Torrens, has passed away,” Cricket Ireland said in a statement. Torrens, a right-handed batsman and right-arm fast-medium bowler, was born in Derry / Londonderry in 1948. He debuted for Ireland on July 20, 1966. He was capped 30 times between 1966 and 1984, taking 77 wickets, and a best of 7 -40. Ross McCollum, Chairman of Cricket Ireland, said in a statement: “I am very sad to hear that our great friend, Roy Torrens, has been lost. Roy was a truly remarkable character, an immense presence in Irish cricket and a truly great friend – not just personally, but to many people inside and outside the cricket family. “ He was a player, a team manager, a president and – most importantly – an inspiration to everyone he met. It goes without saying, but we will miss him immensely and our hearts go out to Joan, the family and his friends over here. time, ‘he added. Promoted After retiring, he became President of the Irish Cricket Union in 2000 and in 2004 became Ireland Men’s Team Manager – a position he held for 12 years. “RIP Roy – you really were a great figure in Irish cricket history,” added Cricket Ireland. Topics mentioned in this article

