Sports
3 reasons why Emmanuel Henderson is unlikely to choose Auburn football
Auburn football is in the running for 5-star running prospect Emmanuel Henderson, but the harsh reality is they are unlikely to land him.
I know that’s not what Tigers fans want to hear, and I understand I probably won’t appreciate many of the answers I get for this one.
But I do not hope.
Here are 3 reasons why I don’t believe Auburn football will likely land the stud rusher when he announces where he will play for the 2021-22 season:
1. Auburn football doesn’t spend much on recruiting
Josh Vitale of the Montgomery Advertiser made the hearts of almost every Tigers fan sink when he tweeted the hiring budget figures for the Auburn and Alabama football programs:
Expenses for recruiting football:
Maroon
2018-19: $ 955,898
2019-20: $ 648,643
Alabama
2018-19: $ 2,633,467
2019-20: $ 2,105,688
– Josh Vitale (@JoshVitale) January 22, 2021
To recap, Auburn spent 31% of what the Tide did on their 2020 football team recruiting efforts. Considering the team has just replaced their coaching staff – knowing full well that they would be on the hook for buyouts – it’s unlikely the team is going to sniff out Alabama’s hiring budget with an unproven (on the Plains and in the SEC) freshman coach.
Henderson raved about the Plains, not the current coaching staff
Emmanuel Henderson probably got to see all the bells and whistles – or as many as he can be dealt with during COVID-19 times – while on his recruiting trip to Auburn.
He certainly does had nice things to say about his time on the Plains subsequently:
“It’s a great school,” Henderson said of Auburn last September. “When you go there it feels like home. I like the environment. “
Worse, Henderson also had a strong bond with Gus Malzahn – you know, the guy who got his past off-season running papers – after his fall recruiting trip to Jordan-Hare Stadium and the rest of the Auburn athletics facilities:
Henderson was also close to former head coach Gus Malzahn. Bryan Harsin, hired as Malzahn’s replacement in December, is just starting to build a relationship with Henderson.
“Just getting started” to build a relationship with the # 22 recruit in the 2022 class and the # 1 going down overall is another way of saying that Harsin and co. are well behind the 8-ball in landing Henderson on March 13th… maybe too much.
3. The competition is too fierce
The 6-5 Auburn Tigers will have the defending National Champions – and heated interstate rivals – Alabama to fight for Henderson’s services. After seeing Najee Harris dominate on her way to what should be a prolific NFL career, Henderson sounds open to be formed by Tide coaching staff:
“I can always move because I’m an athlete,” he said of what the UA staff are pitching him. “I can play special teams, I can play slots wherever they need me.”
“They’re real,” Henderson said of what he liked about the Tide staff. “They will be honest with you, give you good advice, things like that.”
Note the tangible reasons Alabama could not be his choice, other than that he felt at home.
In addition to the undefeated reigning national champions, Auburn football will have competition from Clemson, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Tennessee and USC.
Half that field had a significantly better 2020 than Auburn, and Clemson will be the # 1 team in the field next season, according to oddsmakers.
Harsin and his men will bring this program back to the top of the football world (we hope), but it won’t happen overnight.
Be patient, Auburn fans. War eagle!
