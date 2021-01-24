Prior to the Australian Open, wild 2 weeks of practice

MELBOURNE, Australia The intricate ballet starts at dawn and ends in the dark, a complicated sequence of movements requiring extreme precision for what has long been a very simple task to get tennis players to and from the courts so they can practice prior to a professional tournament .

There is a strict routine to enforce social distancing: a series of knocking on hotel doors every five minutes, checking and rechecking that the corridors are clear and people are where they need to be, whether that’s in a van or on the field, or the gym, or a food pod, and then a thorough cleaning of their track. The entire process, moving every available player to and from training in waves, can take nearly 16 hours.

Alarms that don’t go off or linger a bit can cost players their precious daily chance to get out of their rooms and prepare for the Australian Open, the first major tournament of the year, which kicks off February 8th.

The amount of planning is astonishing, said Kevin Anderson, the veteran South African, of the regime that began early last week, shortly after a fleet of players arrived in the country on specially chartered flights. You don’t see anyone.