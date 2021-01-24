Sports
Prior to the Australian Open, wild 2 weeks of practice
MELBOURNE, Australia The intricate ballet starts at dawn and ends in the dark, a complicated sequence of movements requiring extreme precision for what has long been a very simple task to get tennis players to and from the courts so they can practice prior to a professional tournament .
There is a strict routine to enforce social distancing: a series of knocking on hotel doors every five minutes, checking and rechecking that the corridors are clear and people are where they need to be, whether that’s in a van or on the field, or the gym, or a food pod, and then a thorough cleaning of their track. The entire process, moving every available player to and from training in waves, can take nearly 16 hours.
Alarms that don’t go off or linger a bit can cost players their precious daily chance to get out of their rooms and prepare for the Australian Open, the first major tournament of the year, which kicks off February 8th.
The amount of planning is astonishing, said Kevin Anderson, the veteran South African, of the regime that began early last week, shortly after a fleet of players arrived in the country on specially chartered flights. You don’t see anyone.
This is what will happen if you try to bring over 1,200 people, including hundreds of athletes, from overseas to a country that has been largely cleared of the coronavirus, and it will do everything it can to ensure it does not return to the community.
After months of intense police-enforced lockdowns across the country, Australia has done an average of just 11 daily cases in the past two weeks. The limited number of travelers arriving each day from abroad has caused the most positive tests. In other words, in a country of over 25 million people, there is largely no dissemination of the community.
The effort to keep it that way, during the holding of the Open and multiple warm-up events, was bumpy. Ten people arriving on three of the charter flights for the events, including one player, have tested positive for the coronavirus.
That prompted health officials to order all 72 players on those planes to stay in their hotel room for 14 days.
One of those 72, Paula Badosa from Spain, tested positive on Wednesday, and seemingly hopes that players from those flights who have repeatedly tested negative since landing could be released early from the hard lockdown. Badosa, 23, flew to Australia from Abu Dhabi, on the same flight that carried Bianca Andreescus coach, Sylvain Bruneau, who tested positive for the virus shortly after landing in Melbourne.
All players expected to be able to practice for two hours each day in a tennis center and 90 minutes in a gym during the two weeks leading up to the competitions. After the 72 players heard they were being locked up, the organizers faced a mini rebellion.
Melburnians, who were subject to a strict 111-day blockade from June to October, closing schools and businesses and preventing them from leaving their homes for more than an hour each day, reacted angrily. Ticket sales came to a halt. Politicians denounced the decision to hold the games.
We will be in that darkest hour for a while, and then a dawn will come, said Craig Tiley, CEO of Tennis Australia, which hosts the Australian Open, Friday afternoon. That dawn will begin when the events begin.
Tennis Australia has gone ahead and adhered to a series of protocols designed to protect the community amid the influx of foreigners. And nothing represents the effort the organization will put into organizing its tournaments better than the elaborate puzzle of getting players from three hotels to two tennis centers, while minimizing the risk of contamination, both to each other and to the locals.
The strict process of having the hundreds of players and their coaches make four different stops every day and keeping practice groups separate has not been an easy adjustment for players. In normal times, they set up hitting sessions with their fellow players, Anderson said.
And while the players at tournaments have been living in bubbly environments since the sport returned after a long stop in August, they didn’t have to deal with such strict restrictions at the previous two Grand Slams, the United States Open in New York in late summer. and the French Open in Paris in the early autumn.
Covid-19 was circulating in those communities, so the sports-traveling circus didn’t pose the kind of risk to the cities that they do here. In those cases, the players seemed to be more at risk than the audience.
Donna Vekic, 24, from Croatia, said she understood the need for the precautions, especially given Australia’s success in controlling the virus, but that following the rules was stressful and exhausting.
Last week she had to be on the track twice at 8, which doesn’t sound bad, but she’s not a morning person, and that court time meant there was a knock on the door at 7:45, which meant getting up at 6:30 For coffee, a bite to eat, a pre-workout with her physiotherapist in the adjoining room a warm-up where you jump rope and stretch with elastic bands and then gather all her stuff so she could be ready for the knock on the door and to take the court as soon as she reaches the tennis center.
If you can’t adjust, you’re in a bad position, Vekic said Thursday.
However, the routine has also adapted.
Players who miss the window lose their slot and their chance to practice that day. And by Friday, the tournament organizers realized they needed to rewrite the schedule so that players like Vekic could get fitness sessions when they arrived at the tennis centers, rather than being immediately sent to the courts to practice.
In Melbourne Park, the site of the tournament, and Albert Reserve, a nearby training center, each player practiced with one pre-selected partner for the first week. The groups would grow into foursomes for the second week.
A marshal supervises each group, tracks the players’ movements and tells them when to move from one area to another.
You don’t really need that because you’re looking at the clock all the time, Vekic said.
Officials have set up a series of individual fitness pods on a low floor of a parking garage, and there are fitness tents outfitted with cardio machines, medicine balls, kettlebells, and other equipment in addition to some of the lanes. When the players are moved to their next stations, a cleaning crew descends.
Then there is an hour to eat at another remote location, before the van drives back to the hotel and a trek back to the room that is just as choreographed and regulated as the departure.
Life is a little less complicated for the best of the best.
Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Dominic Thiem, Naomi Osaka and Simona Halep are quarantined about 450 miles northwest of Melbourne, in Adelaide, where they are preparing to play an exhibition scheduled for Friday. Because of their stature, those superstars were allowed to travel with larger entourages than those accompanying other players, and while their training time is still limited, they don’t have to share a facility with hundreds of other players.
Joe Salisbury, a doubles specialist from Great Britain, had thrown a wrench into his practice plan: Rajeev Ram, his hitting partner and teammate, is one of 72 players unable to leave his room for 14 days. Salisbury was told that no other player at his hotel and training center was in a similar situation. The schedule is too complicated to set it up with another player in another hotel.
Fortunately, his coach, Rob Morgan, is a decent replacement.
