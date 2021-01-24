UMD men’s hockey: Bulldogs run away from Broncos for 5-1 win via hat-trick by Jackson Cates

The Bulldogs ran away from the Broncos who are back at the Amsoil Arena at 4:07 PM on Sunday via a third-term hat-trick by junior center Jackson Cates. A Bulldog’s first hat-trick since Nick Swaneys on January 25, 2019, Cates scored three goals in the space of less than eight minutes on Saturday, with the first two minutes after Western pulled in on a goal.

That’s a good, good win for us. We needed to get back on track, said UMD coach Scott Sandelin, whose team had just one win in the previous seven games (1-5-1). It was a really good third period after they made it 2-1. The Jacksons line had a great night ahead of us. It’s great to watch as he’s one of our attacking guys and may not have found the back of the net as much as he likes.

Cates, now with seven goals in the season, finished Saturday night with four points, as he also got an assist in the first period when senior wings Nick Swaney and Kobe Roth scored to put UMD ahead 2-0 on his way to second .





Senior wing Koby Bender also had a four-point night on four assists. He had a helper in the first period and then set all three Cates goals in the third.

We started skating together for the first time in my three years here and it was a lot of fun playing with him, Cates said of Bender. He’s a great player and he made a lot of good plays for me. Fortunately I was able to bury them.

The Bulldogs are one of three NCHC programs, along with Nebraska-Omaha and Denver, to hit pause and quarantine this month due to a positive COVID-19 test result. All three teams have won their first match. Denver and Omaha went a combined 3-1 in their first weekend of play after quarantine.

However, UMD wasn’t just trying to get past a pandemic pause. The Bulldogs were swept in their two games prior to quarantine, losing 4-3 and, in extra time, 1-0 against St. Cloud State on January 8-9 at Amsoil Arena.

The Bulldogs hoped to get redemption the following weekend in Miami, that series was postponed to January 29-30, but instead had to wait an extra 15 days, as even the start of this weekend series with Western was delayed by one day.

When you have a weekend off that isn’t necessary, it stews there after a few losses, Bender said. We did a good job of staying in shape and staying in the right mindset to get back to it this weekend. We had a good practice week and that translated into the game tonight.

Thumbs up for crafting Sandelins

Minnesota Duluth forward Noah Cates (21) (center) and Quinn Olson (15) (right) celebrate while Western Michigan goalkeeper Alex Aslanidis (35) (left) responds after conceding a goal to Minnesota Duluth forward Nick Swaney (23) (not photo) in the first period Saturday January 23 in Amsoil Arena. (Tyler Schank / [email protected])

When he got out of quarantine, Sandelin made some changes to his lineup.

On the power play hoping to create a better balance, he spread his scorers instead of piling them together on the first unit, and that’s how UMD started the season.

The new-look first unit consisted of Swaney, freshman defender Wyatt Kaiser, junior center Jesse Jacques, sophomore wing Quinn Olson, and junior center / wing Noah Cates. That’s the group that scored in the first to give UMD a 1-0 lead.

The second unit consisted of Jackson Cates, Roth, Bender, junior wing Cole Koepke and senior defender Matt Anderson. While that unit didn’t score, they created the momentum that led to Jackson Cates’ first two goals on Saturday.

RELATED:

Sandelin said it’s just one game, but he likes what he sees.

We need to strike a balance and maybe those power games will create some competition among each other, Sandelin said.

Of course, Saturday’s move brought in the most dividends for Sandelin, Roth, Jackson Cates and Bender. Sandelin, third on the line chart, said they were the best team line since returning to practice from quarantine on Wednesday.

I thought they had a lot of jumps, Sandelin said. It was the best Jackson has watched. He came back from that break and was in a different gear, and it showed tonight with all three of those guys.

Thumbs down for fake crowd noise

Minnesota Duluth students keep their distance socially while attending a men’s hockey game against Western Michigan on Saturday, Jan. 23 at Amsoil Arena. (Tyler Schank / [email protected])

Among the 150 guests on Saturday at Amsoil Arena were family and friends of both the Bulldogs and the Broncos. Some suite owners were also allowed in, as were 20 UMD students for the first time since March 7, 2020.

It was a lot of fun, Jackson Cates said fans were back. My parents can come so it’s nice to see them again. It certainly gives a little more energy.

It was only 150 people double what was allowed for the women’s Bulldogs hockey series against Ohio State the week before, but there was a noticeable buzz in the hall about 10 minutes prior to the puck drop.

However, that buzz was drowned out during the match by the fake noise from the audience that came in when the turnout was zero. The in-game murmurs and delayed responses were not used the week before when Bulldogs and Buckeyes fans exchanged cheers at the Amsoil Arena.

It’s time for the fan track to retire.

Minnesota Duluth forward Jackson Cates (20) high fives teammates to celebrate his hat-trick against Western Michigan in the third period Saturday, January 23 at Amsoil Arena. (Tyler Schank / [email protected])

Matts Three Stars

3. UMD senior wing Kobe Roth Roth scored on a give-and-go with Bender to put UMD at 2-0. He then assisted Jackson Cates’ first goal for a two-point evening.

2. UMD senior wing Koby Bender The four points and four assists were both career highs for Bender.

1. UMD junior center Jackson Cates The three goals and four points were also career high for Jackson Cates, who said his last hat-trick came with the USHL’s Waterloo Blackhawks.

Box score

Western Michigan 0-0-11

Minnesota Duluth 2-0-35

First period

1. UMD, Nick Swaney 6 (Quinn Olson, Noah Cates), 3:15 pm (pp)

2. UMD, Kobe Roth 7 (Koby Bender, Jackson Cates), 16:32

Second period

No score.

Third period

3. WMU, Drew Worrad 3 (Ethen Frank, Cedric Fielder), 3:46

4. UMD, Jackson Cates 5 (Roth, Bender), 5:48

5. UMD, J. Cates 6 (Koepke, Bender), 11:22

6. UMD, J. Cates 7 (Bender), 13:46

Saves Alex Aslanidis, WMU, 10-13-831; Ryan Fanti, UMD, 8/6/317.

Strength plays UMD 1-7; WMU 0-3. Sanctions UMD 4-8; WMU 9-26.