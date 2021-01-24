Olympic champion Marin wins again in Thailand





Olympic champion contributes to the first victory in Thailand Open last week by world champion No. 1 Tai Tzu-ying in the final again

Olympic badminton champion Carolina Marn has doubled the success of BWF World Tour Super 1000 in Thailand after beating the number one in the world Tai Tzu-ying from Chinese Taipei in the final of the second Thailand Open on Sunday (January 24). In a replay of last week’s first Thailand Open final, the Spaniard sent her opponent into straight matches, though Tai Marn was pushing close in both. Marn needed 48 minutes to defeat her Chinese opponent 2119, 2117 from Taipei, preparing well for the following week Final BWF World Tour also in Bangkok. It was the first time she managed to score two consecutive wins over Tai since 2015, when she took three such wins in a row. “I feel extremely happy. Two wins in two weeks, it’s a great way to start the year,” Marn told BWF. “I told myself and my team that I would be a new player for 2021, with a new mindset and more focus on the game. There are some big events coming up, like the World Championships and the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, so it’s will be an important year. “Two wins in two weeks is unbelievable.” Axelsen also doubles Rio 2016 men’s singles bronze medalist Viktor Axelsen was also triumphant for the second week in a row. He beat surprise finalist and fellow Dane Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus, the only unseeded in any of the five finals, 2111 217 in 40 minutes. Previously, there was a first BWF Super 1000 title for South Korea as a women’s doubles Kim So Yeong and Kong Hee Yong won an all-Korean final against teammates Lee So Hee and Shin Seung Chan. Chinese Taipei’s Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin defeated Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia in the men’s doubles final. The mixed doubles final follows.

