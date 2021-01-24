Thunder’s Bash Boost gaffe costs them the loss of Strikers

Thunder’s Boost collapse hands Strikers critical victory

The match in a tweet: Thunder’s Boost Bash gaffe causes a collapse as Strikers storm home in the Finals.

The score: Adelaide Strikers 6-159 (Head 31, Salt, 31, Weatherald 31, Doggett 2-21, Milne 1-6) defeated the Sydney Thunder (Khawaja 36, ​​Neser 2-17, Siddle 2-22) by six runs

The points: Strikers 4, Thunder 0

The link about: Wes Agar, Adelaide Strikers’ lead wicket-taker from BBL | 10, got the worst possible start when he had to bowl the final. With Thunder needing 23 to win and the big Ben Cutting at the crease, Agar saw his first delivery sail for six over the fence in the center of the wicket. But he fought back with two point balls from his next three deliveries when the Strikers recorded a crucial six-point victory.

The Bash Boost Crash: Since the game was seemingly owned and climbed to 1-71 from their first nine overs, the Thunder aimed for the Bash Boost point on offer and found them scrambling soon. Losing Callum Ferguson (22) and Usman Khawaja (36) to consecutive deliveries from Michael Neser, who was accused of bowling the crucial 10th, the Thunder effectively had to resume their pursuit. They added to their misery and surrendered the essential point by shortening seven runs of the 12 they needed from Neser’s over.

The Thunder Collapse: The clatter caused by the Bash Boost point chase turned into a deluge as the Strikers stormed back into the game by claiming 5-23 from 26 balls. After Neser’s double hit to remove key duo Ferguson and Khawaja, Liam O’Connor conjured some bright sparkle from his own bowling as he threw down the stumps to beat Sam Billings (6). Travis Head then had Ollie Davies caught at the wicket, and when O’Connor rattled Chris Green’s stumps, the Thunder had dropped from 1-73 to 6-100.

The spout (s): It was hardly a surprise that Jake Weatherald’s innings ended due to a run-out, but the circumstances in which it eventually happened were extraordinary. Weatherald might have run away before seeing a ball if Usman Khawaja’s throw hit the stumps. After making 31, the Strikers’ opener suffered the cruel fate of being caught a short back up to the non-striker’s end when partner Phil Salt’s drive hit bowler Chris Green’s fingers. Weatherald then watched the ball bounce back to extra cover when Salt took off for a single, and the resulting throw to the goalkeeper’s end saw him marginally short again, meaning he was exhausted twice – on both sides – after the same throw.

Thunder gets two runs on the same ball

Connect the dots: Adam Milne, the New Zealand import of Sydney Thunder, produced the most economical four-over spell in the team’s history and the second-best in 10 seasons of the KFC BBL. Milne’s 1-6 featured 20 point balls from the 24 legit supplies he sent down. The only bowler to boast better is Mitchell Johnson, whose memorable 3-3 return from four overs for the Perth Scorchers in their BBL | 06 semifinal against Melbourne Stars at the WACA Ground remains the benchmark.

The Duke of Yorkers: The Strikers took only 44 runs for losing four wickets from the last six overs of their innings, due in part to the thrift of Brendon Doggett’s bowling. Doggett landed five yorkers from six tries in his penultimate over (the 16th thrown by Sydney Thunder) that took four runs, then proved even more successful with his next. The 26-year-old quick, who has battled leg and back injuries for the past two years, delivered another five Yorkers in his final. The first two claimed the wickets of Ryan Gibson and Matthew Renshaw in consecutive deliveries, and he narrowly missed a hat-trick when Michael Neser’s third ball was shaved off-stump. His last 18 balls cost just 10 runs and effectively put the brakes on the Strikers’ hopes of late innings.

The catch: Weatherald’s running between wickets may have been risky, but the catch he landed with the game in the balance was never in doubt. The Thunder then signaled and canceled the Power Surge for the 17th as it needed 46 runs to win, and Peter Siddle then produced three point balls as the pressure increased. In an attempt to hit a short ball over the back point, Ross sent the ball high to the right of Weatherald, who launched himself into the sky and took the opportunity with one hand. He then turned to the delighted Adelaide Oval crowd and resigned.

The backfire: The power in modern bats has long sparked concern that bowlers and umpires are now at greater risk for ball strikers than hitters. The matter was sharpened today when two Thunder bowlers sustained hand injuries as a result of terrible blows struck on them. Nathan McAndrew stopped a Phil Salt straight drive flush on his left wrist and, while able to complete his over and then bowl another bowl, spent most of the rest of the Strikers innings in the undergoing medical treatment. And from the first ball of the final, Adam Milne got a finger on a scorching blow from Michael Neser, the pain he suffered was alleviated by the sight of the ball deflecting to the bowler’s end stumps with Travis Head out of his fold.

The power outage: The Power Surge has proven to be a mixed boon for teams in BBL | 10, with wickets often tumbling in search of quick runs with the field up. That was the case for the Strikers, who took the surge after 14 overs with two experienced hitters – Travis Head (17 out of 14) and Phil Salt (31 out of 22) – well set. However, Salt fell to the third ball and the Thunder gave up only seven runs to the two overs pitched by Milne and Doggett.

The following stops: The teams will all do it again at the same location tomorrow, but at a slightly later time (6:45 PM Adelaide time). It’s the last outing of their respective regular seasons, with the result going a long way towards deciding where to end up on the ladder. If a wildcard threatens, it could be Adelaide’s weather. Today’s burst of 41 ° C heat is expected to be followed by rain, most of which is expected to fall late morning and early afternoon.