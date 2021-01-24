Grand Rapids Catholic Central tops Frankenmuth in Division 5 football

The Division 5 football state final was one of the best offenses in the state against arguably the stingiest defense.

And while it is often said that defense wins championships, that was not the case in this game Saturday at Ford Field.

Defending champion Grand Rapids Catholic Central defeated Frankenmuth, 48-21, for the fourth Cougars state championship in the past five years. The other three titles came in Division4.

GRCC came into play averaging over 38 points per game, while Frankenmuth had 11 opponents to a total of 75 points and allowed only 302 rushing yards all season.

No wonder they took to the air early.

On the opening game of the game, quarterback Joey Silveri threw a 30 yards pass through the center to Nick Hollern (rushing 192 yards) to put the Cougars in midfield and on their way to a 28-7 halftime advantage. GRCC (11-0) scored three touchdowns on the first four drives on pass receptions of Notre Dame-bound Nolan Ziegler (12 and 35 yards) and Miami (Ohio) -bound Jace Williams (13 yards).

Of course I think our guys have gotten really impressive, said GRCC coach Todd Kolster. Minus a few things offensively, we played very well, and we played very well defensively.

We felt we could take advantage of some match ups with our guys … we wanted to come across as aggressive and offensive. … I think the difference was our aggressive mindset. We knew how good their defense was. Only 1 meter per rush, 27 meters in a match. They’re just a great team, but we thought we also had some good matchups that we could take advantage of.

The scoring run was interrupted by Frankenmuth’s 4-yard TD rush by Daniel Barger on a GRCC fumble at 38, but Silveri ran the ball into the end zone from 2 yards late in the second quarter. Despite getting to the pass early, GRCC ended the game with 172 yards passing and 296 rushing.

By the end of GRCC’s first stage of the second half, the route was finished. Hollern ran 50 yards on the Cougars second play, up to the Eagles 1-yard line before Silveri (who accounted for six TDs in total) rushed into the next game for a quick 35-7 lead.

While the Cougars have dominated their division in recent years, Frankenmuth (11-1) has made it to the semi-finals seven times in the last 30 years, but this was the Eagles’ first trip to Ford Field.

Frankenmuth’s third quarter touchdowns came on a 7-yard run by QB Davin Reif and a 4-yard rush by Konnor Roche, who was set up on a 71-yard run by Cole Lindow, but Frankenmuth didn’t get any closer.

Round trip

Frankenmuth’s very first trip to Ford Field was less exciting than the team had hoped, with COVID-19 protocols limiting the number of fans entering the stadium and the lopsided loss, but Coach Phil Martin was no less proud of the Eagles or the community than any coach could be.

Today it was great to get out of town, he said. Our community gathered around us, and it was a broadcast like no other. I said it was nearly 14 miles long from people in line … the community was excellent. They stepped up and supported us all year round … It was great for our team, our community and our school.

Both Martin and Kloster seemed to take a deep breath after the game when discussing the universally strange season of start-stop-start-stop and starting over three weeks ago.

This year has been a really long time and these guys really deserved a few days off, Kloster said, after Martin spoke of the pride he had in every player that came through the stadium over two days of eight football games.

All the soccer boys who came here this weekend had 167 days of active soccer participation, Martin summarized. And I commend every athlete here.