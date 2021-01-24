Bernardos claims two wins, Lady Topper Tennis falls 4-2 at Lipscomb





Next game: at Cincinnati 1/29/2021 | 5:00 pm NASHVILLE, Tenn. Despite winning the doubles to start the evening, WKU Tennis dropped a 4-2 decision at Lipscomb on Saturday night. It was Lady Bisons’ third straight win at WKU in the past three years, although this result was an improvement on the previous two games, which were beaten 4-0. The Lady Toppers fell against Lipscomb in a standoff of 13-13 in the all-time series. “This was a tough game against a very good Lipscomb team,” said head coach Greg Davis said. “We played well in the doubles to get the doubles, but struggled in certain areas in the singles matches.” To start playing, number 1 doubles a pair Lisa Friess and Cora-Lynn from Dungern achieved a 6-1 victory. After Lipscomb reacted with a 6-3 result to number 3, it was number 2 doubles Laura Bernardos and Samantha Martinez who captured the opening point for the Lady Toppers with a 6-3 victory. Bernardos was the only winner in singles for the Lady Toppers (1-2), as she won in second position with a score of 6-4, 6-2. The resident of Segovia, Spain, improved to 2-1 in singles matches so far this season, all of which were in second place. Her win tied the team game 2-2 after the Lady Bisons claimed the first two singles matchups. But Lipscomb (2-0) would also make the next two decisions, giving the home side a clinch. Friess’s match in the number 5 position was not over, but the resident of Graz, Austria, won with a score of 6-2, 5-5. WKU’s next action is coming Friday and Saturday in Cincinnati (January 29) and Kentucky (January 30). End result Singles (order of arrival: 4,3,2,1,6) 1: Kate Popova (LIP) beats. Cora-Lynn from Dungern (WKU) 6-3, 7-6 (7-3)

2: Laura Bernardos (WKU) def. Emma Zakordoniec (LIP) 6-4, 6-2

3: Anja Trbeznik (LIP) def. Tristen Bryant-Otake (WKU) 6-4, 6-4

4: Sasha Dobranos (LIP) defeats. Samantha Martinez (WKU) 6-2, 6-3

5: Lisa Friess (WKU) vs. Liza Diachenko (LIP) 6-2, 5-5, unfinished

6: Eleanor Chapman (LIP) def. Lauren Joch (WKU) 6-4, 6-1 Double (order of arrival 2,1,3) 1: Friess / von Dungern (WKU) defeated. Popova / Zakordoniec (LIP) 6-1

2: Bernardos / Martinez (WKU) def. Dobranos / Trbeznik (LIP) 6-3

3: Bandy / Howard (LIP) defeats. Bryant-Otake / Cramer (WKU) 6-3







