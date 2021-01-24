Youth is served for Pentucket boys – Boston Herald

Richie Hardy was once a driving force in a youth movement for the Pentucket boys’ hockey team. Now the main highlight is the gray veteran leading the next wave.

After posting a two-win campaign a year ago, Pentucket has already surpassed that total by going into the weekend with a 3-2 point, and Hardy has the steady influence on a youthful roster.

Last winter, in Mike LincolnIn the first year as a head coach after three years as an assistant, Pentucket had six freshmen skating regularly and one net most nights. Scoring goals was a special battle as it only lit the lamp 31 times in 20 games.

This year Pentucket already has 19 wins in five games, including four or more in the first four games, a feat it achieved just three times last year.

Attack pressure in the front deck has improved, and much of it is Richie himself taking on a bigger role this year, ”said Lincoln. He was good with the younger boys, last year with the freshmen and the same this year. He took them under his wing, and imitating some of the things he does on the ice have also contributed to the production.

Hardy has seven goals and three assists this season, taking his 10th point in Wednesday’s 6-2 defeat to North Reading. While his assist on a Cam Smith Goal had little effect on the outcome, it was an important personal achievement for the right winger as it pulled him even with the 2004 grad Billy Bomb top of the all-time program leaderboard with 120 career points.

It’s a great feeling and I really appreciate that we can have this season this year with everything that’s going on, and very grateful for the coaches I’ve had over the years, Hardy said. It was the freshman year Mark Morreale who really took the risk with me and two other freshmen and put us together and had a lot of faith in us, and that carried over to my junior year when Mike Lincoln became the head coach and he’s so dedicated to the program knows the game of hockey for real. I’ve just been very lucky and it means a lot to me.

During that freshman year, he set a Pentucket single-season record with 53 points, playing on par with classmates Hares Pike and Cam Martin. Hardy is the only one still suitable for Pentucket, however, as Pike left for Pingree after one season and Martin left for Bishop Fenwick after his sophomore year.

Hardy was actually at St. Johns Prep as a high school student, but came to Pentucket for high school and thought this was the right place for him. He considered joining his former linemates in changing programs at various points in his career, but chose to stay on track, with his desire to remain loyal to his friends and teammates a major factor.

I stayed with Pentucket and it really worked for me, said Hardy, who had the chance to make the all-time high for his own Saturday night against Newburyport.

It is noteworthy that Hardy scored 21 points as a junior given the team’s general lack of scoring. His line has clicked with a few sophomores this year as Smith is his other wing for the second consecutive year while Jack Stewart stands in the middle and takes the place that was taken last season by the older brother of Cams Josh Smith.

He has a great ability to get rid of the puck and hockey feeling, Lincoln said. With the puck he plays very hard and physically – he will not shy away from a hit – but without the puck he is very good at getting himself into the open space and finding the right holes.

The scoring record is probably not the only legacy Hardy is leaving, as the leadership he has shown for the past two years will pay dividends for the program in the future.

We’re a young team and the most important thing with young kids is just building their confidence and getting them confident enough to play at this level because they all have the skill, Hardy said.

100 keep

Speaking of milestones, there was a cool one in Lynn Monday night Jenna Chaplain reached the 100-point plateau for the St. Marys girls with a goal in the Spartans’ 9-0 victory over Archbishop Williams.

Scoring 100 points is certainly a remarkable achievement, but not extraordinarily rare, unless you consider that Chaplain has hit triple digits in her second season.

This winter marks the fourth year on the St. Marys varsity for Chaplain, who started her career in 7th grader, racking up 58 goals and 45 assists for 103 points in 70 games on the way to Saturday’s meeting with Bishop Stang.

“She is an extremely talented playmaker and goalscorer,” said St. Marys coach Frank Pagliuca of chaplain. She has a great view of the ice, a quick release and a high hockey IQ. Her overall play in all three zones, especially in the D zone, has improved significantly over the past year. She hasn’t scratched the surface of her potential yet. More importantly, she’s a great guy to coach and an excellent teammate.

Chaplain is one of nine players to register a minimum of 100 points for the powerful Spartans program. Even with the shortened season, she should have time to run at the more exclusive 200-point club in St. Marys, which has only three members, although it would take a huge effort to set the school record of 358 (179 – 179) held by Abby Gauthier, which made an all-time MIAA mark in 2008.