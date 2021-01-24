What game engine does GTA 5 use?

The GTA franchise is a milestone in game development and is the benchmark against which other open-world games are compared. The genre was made popular by the rise and subsequent dominance of Rockstar Games’ GTA 3.
The game is said to set the world on fire with its fascinating open-world design that is full of intricate details. Over time, Rockstar felt the need to push the boundaries of immersion even further. Thus, the RAGE Engine was born.
In video game development, a game engine is what drives developers to create resources and details. It essentially constructs the games that players like. In all respects, a game engine is arguably the most important part of game development.
After using Criterion Games’RenderWare engine to develop games for the PlayStation 2, Xbox, and Windows, Rockstar finally had to make a switch.
The game engine that GTA 5 uses
After Criterion was acquired by Electronic Arts, Rockstar had no choice but to develop its own game engine called Rockstar Advanced Game Engine (RAGE). The first game developed with the engine was Rockstar Games Presents Table Tennis in 2006.
Since then, the engine has powered some of the biggest and well-detailed games of the decade, such as GTA 4 and its two DLCs, Max Payne 3, Red Dead Redemption, GTA 5, and Red Dead Redemption 2.
The game engine has undergone several iterations and the latest version was used for the development of Red Dead Redemption 2. With GTA 5 being re-released as a next-generation game, there are reports that the new version will use the same. advanced iteration of Red Dead Redemption 2’s RAGE engine.
As an open world giant that is the GTA franchise, it would be fascinating to see how the RAGE engine evolves with the sequel. With the newly filed patent describing the extremely advanced AI and NPC behavior, things look positive for the future of the engine.
Published January 24, 2021 2:39 PM IST
picture credit