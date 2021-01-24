Patriots considered acting for Stefon Diggs before the blockbuster Vikings-Bills deal





The trade that shook up the AFC East and put the missing piece on Buffalo Bills’ attack almost turned another team in the division. Sources say that when the Minnesota Vikings were poised to trade star receiver Stefon Diggs on March 16 in a blockbuster first-round pick, it was the Bills and New England Patriots as the last two suitors. Before Minnesota received four picks – including a first round pick – from Buffalo for the playmaker, they called New England to give them a chance to match or improve on the offer. When Bill Belichick and the Patriots declined, Diggs went to the bills. In a rare win-win agreement, trade between Diggs and Buffalo was one of the main factors driving the bills in the AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs. Several sources have detailed how it all happened this week, while Diggs – the first team All-Pro – declined to think twice. “I’m trying not to get too caught up in the past,” Diggs told reporters this week. ‘I’ll definitely think about it when it’s over. Hopefully not soon. I don’t want this moment to pass me by. ‘ While Diggs had moments of frustration for the Vikings last season, particularly over the team’s first bout with Dalvin Cook, Minnesota took no steps to trade him. In fact, when teams called on the transaction deadline, they slammed offers (including from the accounts). Then on March 16 at 2:46 PM, Diggs tweeted, “It’s time for a new beginning.” And teams started calling. Minnesota never intended to trade him, but had some in mind of what it would take if they did. Offers came in at about 3:00 PM. For the Bills, they had inquired about Diggs during the season’s trading deadline, targeting him along with Mohamed Sanu and Emmanuel Sanders. The Vikings said no. Buffalo had Cole Beasley and John Brown, but needed a game-breaker. So GM Brandon Beane and his staff, who had done homework on Diggs earlier, started calling again. Terrance Gray, director of Buffalo College Scouting, spent eleven seasons in Minnesota and knew Diggs well. They named his alma mater Maryland and those who knew Diggs as a person. What they found, sources say, was not a dissatisfied recipient. Instead, they found a competitor who wants to win, plays hard and wants the ball, but above all wants to win. They felt he needed a fresh start, but he wasn’t a bad person at all. And on the field, Diggs was all they wanted. Although they were turned down on the deadline, March was different. This time, when Beane called, the answer from GM Rick Spielman and then-assistant GM George Paton was that they wouldn’t trade him, but would listen. A few hours later, Minnesota decided the Bills’ offering was the best. Minnesota contacted New England, who would not match. Quarterback Cam Newton’s lack of guns was a problem for the Pats all season. And a deal was struck around 9pm. Incredibly fast for an exchange. And Diggs became a rock star at Buffalo with 127 catches for 1,535 yards with eight touchdowns and 20 catches of 20 yards or more. Meanwhile, knowing it was a tough journey, the Vikings chose LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson with the 22nd overall pick and all he did was become the only offensive rookie to make it to the Pro Bowl. And it was the 22nd pick they received from the Bills for Diggs. To follow Ian Rapoport on Twitter.







