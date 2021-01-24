DeWitt beats River Rouge football in D3 Final: Replay

Fourth quarter

Ty Holtz delivers a great performance for DeWitt

As we wrote earlier, there is a reason why DeWitt QB Ty Holtz was the AP Player of the Year in Division 3. Holtz finished the evening with 295 yards in total (177 passes, 118 rushes) and scored five touchdowns in total. .

His counterpart was pretty good too, Maréyohn Hrabowski, who is headed to West Michigan next year and led River Rouge to a state title last season, totaled 321 yards (227 over, 94 in a hurry) with four touchdowns in total.

Andrew Debri added 63 yards rushing and a receiving touchdown for DeWitt, and Tommy McIntosh led the receivers with 74 yards and a score.

For River Rouge, David Martin had 91 yards in total (65 receiving, 26 rushing) and freshman Nicholas Marsh had 85 yards at four receptions.

FINAL: DeWitt 40, River Rouge 30

After five previous losses in the state title game, the DeWitt football program finally wins its first state championship in beating River Rouge 40-30.

DeWitt restores onside kick

River Rouge has two more timeouts, so DeWitt needs one more to get into the victory formation.

Hrabowski takes it for another touchdown

1:27River Rouge drives right through the field for another touchdown, but there wasn’t much of a sense of urgency as it lasted nearly three minutes past the clock. Mareyohn Hrabowski closed the driveway with a 2-yard run, then also ran inside the 2-point conversion. The ride was 9 plays, 68 meters. DeWitt 40, River Rouge 30.

DeWitt eat clock with 12-play TD drive

4:10: Andrew Debri is going to tell his grandchildren about this ride. River Rouge’s defenders try to bury every DeWitt player in the ground with every tackle, especially Debri. And Debri has been lifted into the air about 100 times faster.

But like many drives this season, this one ended in a DeWitt touchdown. The 12-play, 60-yard drive was topped by a 2-yard run by QB Ty Holtz. But Debri did a lot of the dirty work.

Perhaps most importantly, the ride took more than 6 minutes without the clock.

Okay, maybe more importantly, DeWitt has one hand on the state championship trophy. DeWitt 40, River Rouge 22.

Hrabowski hits Marsh for another big game, this is a TD

10:43: On two different plays, it appeared that a DeWitt defender had an interception. Both times a receiver from River Rouge came down with the ball. And the last was a touchdown at River Rouge. River Rouge WR Nicholas Marsh outlasted Nate Teppen on a jump ball in the end zone for a 12-yard touchdown.

In the 2-point game, Mareyohn Hrabowski went back to Marsh on a fade and Marsh again defeated Teppen. The river Rouge is 11 points. DeWitt 33, River Rouge 22.

Third quarter

DeWitt scores on the last game of the third quarter

0:00: It appeared that DeWitt was in “milk the clock” mode, but that turned out to be wrong. The ride started on his own 29-yard line and DeWitt picked up a few first downs. And then, on second and 10th of River Rouge 37, Bryce Debri took the transfer and ran 37 yards to a touchdown. The ride was 8 plays and 71 meters. DeWitt 33, River Rouge 14. END OF THIRD QUARTER.

River Rouge answers. And fast.

3:33River Rouge only needed five plays to get a responsive touchdown as Mareyohn Hrabowski drove it in from 4 yards. That touchdown was set up by a 48-yard pass to Nicholas Marsh that put River Rouge in goal-to-go position. DeWitt 27, River Rouge 14.

DeWitt puts in fourth place, after which Holtz hits McIntosh for TD

5:14: Well, that was a wild streak that ended with a DeWitt touchdown. DeWitt called two timeouts on 4th and 2nd from the River Rouge 29-yard line, and Ty Holtz eventually got a four-yard run and a first down.

On the next game, Holtz rolled to the right, then threw over his body to the other side of the field to hit Tommy McIntosh for a 25-yard touchdown. That’s McIntosh’s 14th receiving TD of the season. This was Holtz ‘fourth passing touchdown of the game.

DeWitt went for two, but Luke Bresser was unable to hold the ball. DeWitt 27, River Rouge 8

River Rouge goes 3-and-out to start the second half

9:37: River Rouge got a first loss in their first play of the second half on a 10-yard run by David Martin, but that was followed by a 5-yard loss and a false starting penalty. River Rouge will kick the ball back to DeWitt. DeWitt 21, River Rouge 8.

Second quarter

Rest: DeWitt 21, River Rouge 8

0:00In the last possession before half time, River Rouge QB Mareyohn Hrabowski hit David Martin on a 51-yard pass to get the ball to the DeWitt 39. However, holding penalties for the next two plays put River Rouge out of position and DeWitt goes into the break with a 21-8 lead.

DeWitt QB Ty Holtz is 8 out of 11 passing for 106 yards and three touchdowns. He is also 84 rushing yards on four carriers.

Hrabowski is 5 of 12 passing 122 yards with a touchdown to go along with 38 rushing yards.

For DeWitt, Andrew Debri has 25 rushing yards and Nicholas Flegler has three receptions for 48 yards.

For River Rouge, Charles Daniels has 17 rushing yards and Jalen Holly has 52 receiving yards.

Nicholas Flegler and Ty Holtz, man, what a play … and a DeWitt TD

1:48: DeWitt’s ride was a ten-foot pile of dust and a cloud of dust until it wasn’t.

On first-and-10 off the DeWitt 45, Ty Holtz rolled to the right and went over the top down the sidelines to Nicholas Flegler, who made a fingertip catch at the 2-yard line and then came into the end zone for a touchdown.

Holtz is the best player on the field and has an incredible first half. He’s 8 out of 11 for 106 yards and three TDs, and has added 84 rushing yards. DeWitt 21, River Rouge 8.

River Rouge teases a fourth-down play, but kicks

5:21 Play only a few times after scoring a touchdown, Andrew Debri made a big attack on the defense, knocking out Mareyohn Hrabowski on a QB power run and River Rouge a first down in third and second place on the River Rouge 38 denied.

River Rouge teased for it, but ended up punting. DeWitt 14, River Rouge 8.

Holtz-to-Debri puts DeWitt back on top

7:27: Tyler Holtz uses his legs to show why he was the AP Player of the Year. On a first-and-10 action of the DeWitt 30, Holtz kept the ball on a read and ran 50 yards to get DeWitt into the red zone.

Five plays later, on the third and goal from the 8-yard line, Holtz rolled left to find an open Andrew Debri in the flat, who then raced to the end zone. The extra run was good, which was Debri’s fifth touchdown of the season. That was a 7 play, 81 yard run.DeWitt 14, River Rouge 8.

River Rouge takes an 8-7 lead on a 52-yard TD pass

9:48: River Rouge’s TD is all on wide receiver Jalen Holly. On a second and 14 times from the RR 48-yard line, Holly caught a short curl pass and made sure no less than four DeWitt missed him as he sped down the sidelines to the 52-yard TD pass.

River Rouge then hit the 2-point conversion while Mareyohn Hrabowski hit Nicholas Marsh in a fade. That was an 11-game 94-yard run for River Rouge. River Rouge 8, DeWitt 7.

First quarter

End of first quarter: DeWitt 7, River Rouge 0

River Rouge has a second and a 9 on its own when play resumes.

DeWitt defeats River Rouge, 57-47. Tyler Holtz leads the QB fight against Mareyohn Hrabowski, with 53 yards and a TD pass. Hrabowski has 29 yards in total.

Another snapping problem hurts DeWitt

2:05: It was a little different from the first game of the game, as it was a third-and-10 action, but there was a squiggly click in third place as DeWitt goes three-and-out and punts.

We’ll see if River Rouge continues to throw deep at DeWitt’s defensive backs. DeWitt 7, River Rouge 0.

DeWitt gets the fourth stop

3:04: It’s safe to say River Rouge thinks it could go deep in DeWitt. QBMareyohn Hrabowski has now gone four times deep, all incompleteness. One of them was completed, but it came back to an unsuitable receiver in the field. The last of those throws was a fourth-and-7 action from the DeWitt 41, and the DeWitt takes over. DeWitt 7, River Rouge 0.

DeWitt is the first to strike, taking a 7-0 lead on the jump pass

5:55: There don’t seem to be any ill effects from the first three-and-out for DeWitt. QB Tyler Holtz started the drive with a 31-yard run and three plays later Holtz channeled his inner Tim Tebow. He pretended to make the QB run, then completed a jump pass to wide open Blake Beachnau for the 15-yard touchdown. The Panthers went 57 yards in four plays.DeWitt 7, River Rouge 0.

River Rouge lands first, but is forced to kick

7:32: After a solid DeWitt kick that put River Rouge on his own 14, River Rouge got a first down but was forced to kick. But the Panthers are a bit behind, QBMareyohn Hrabowski had receivers open on two passes, but couldn’t get the completion.

DeWitt makes every effort to start the game

10:54: The powerful DeWitt attack failed to get a scoop on the opening ride. In the first game there was a twisting noise and that put the Panthers on the back foot. DeWitt 0, River Rouge 0.

Pregame

River Rouge wins toss

River Rouge wins the toss and progresses to the second half. DeWitt gets the ball first.

Kick-off before 7:53 PM

Following Grand Rapids Catholic Catholic Central’s 48-21 victory over Frankenmuth in the Division 5 title match, it was announced that DeWitt and River Rouge will start at 7:53 PM.

Doors are now open to DeWitt, River Rouge fans

6:52 PM: The MHSAA tweeted that the doors are now open for DeWitt and River Rouge fans to take their seats. Panther fans must enter via Gate G and River Rouge fans via Gate D.

DeWitt leaves for the D3 state title game

4:13 PM: DeWitt leaves school for the bus ride to Ford Field. Watch the video below from Nick King of the State Journal.

Read DeWitt-River Rouge pregame

Be sure to check out our stories of DeWitt football in the week leading up to tonight’s Division 3 title game against River Rouge.

Live Twitter updates from DeWitt-River Rouge

Below are live Twitter updates from tonight’s game.

