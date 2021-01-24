7 shows and films on Zee5 that will take you to the land of crime and investigation





Netflix, Disney + Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video entertain us with original content. But can we take a moment and appreciate the content created by homegrown OTT platforms such as ZEE5? Zee5 is a home to some great originals and has a wide variety of collections in a variety of genres. We have some really interesting detective shows and movies for you on ZEE5. From murder, mystery, crime, investigation to passion, these 5 shows and movies on ZEE5 guarantee maximum thrills. 1. Code M With Jennifer Winget and Rajat Kapoor, Code M is a brilliant crime investigation drama not to be missed. Winget is an army attorney who is called to solve a case. The more she digs, the more intense the plot becomes. The story touches on a number of relevant social issues such as caste, religious discrimination and issues of sexual choice within the military. 2. Satyanweshi Byomkesh An old crime story often has its own charm. The same is bringing backSatyanweshi Byomkesh, starring Parambrata Chattopadhyay who plays the popular icon, Detective Byomkesh Bakshi. Based on author Sharadindu Bandyopadhyay’s original novel Magna Mainak, the film centers on the death investigation of Hena Mallick, a beautiful young lady. Directed by Saytantan Ghoshal, the movie keeps getting more interesting with every twist and turn. 3. Lalbazaar Lalbazaar is one of the popular original Zee5 series that people love. Starring Gaurav Chakrabarty, Sabyasachi Chakraborty, Kaushik Sen, Sauraseni Maitra, Hrishitaa Bhatt, and Ronjini Chakraborty, the show covers several crime cases investigating and cracking the Kolkata Police murder department. Directed by Sayantan Ghosal, this is a chilling thriller not to be missed! 4. NERD – Neither really dead The plot handles the murder mystery in a different way than other shows out there. NERD neither really dead, a Telugu series has six missing girls, two suspects and a link between all. What happens next is something you have to watch to find out. State of siege: 11/26 Based on the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, State of siege: 11/26 takes you through untold stories of those who suffered and lost their loved ones in the process. The story takes you into the lives of NSG commandos and strikes a chord. 6. Karkat Rogue How about a medical thriller? Karkat villain is based on the novel Karkat Kranti by author Indranil Sanyal. The story is about Dr. Beas Banerjee who happens to bump into a clandestine racket from another doctor. With the help of Police Inspector Barun Sarkar, she plans to find out and bring this to light. 7. The expense form: innocent or guilty What happens when a high-profile national champion athlete is murdered? The expense form: innocent or guilty is an outrageous murder mystery by athlete Shiraz Malik. There is plotting, planning, backstabbing and a lot more. Watch a CBI officer try to uncover the truth behind the gruesome murder of a national table tennis champion. 7 detective shows and films on Zee5 that will transport you to the land of murder, mystery, crime and investigation Featuring: Jennifer Winget, Tanuj Virwani Release date: January 16, 2020 Platform: Zee5 Code M This series is based on the true story of eight-time national badminton champion Syed Modi. It describes all the events that led to this ace shuttler being shot when he left a stadium after routine training. While it tries to find out the real story behind the murder, the names of all parties involved have changed. Featuring: Arunoday Singh, Tridha Choudhury, Shiv Panditt, Hrishita Bhatt, Ashwini Kalsekar, Kishori Shahane, Shakti Anand, Sikandar Kher Release date: December 10, 2019 The expense form: innocent or guilty? – Zee5 Featuring: Sabyasachi Chakrabarty, Hrishita Bhatt, Kaushik Sen. Release date: June 19, 2020 Platfrom: ZEE5 Lalbazaar Starring: Suprabhat Banerjee, Soumendra Bhattacharya, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Suprobhat Das Release date: October 2, 2019 Platform: Zee5 Satyanweshi Byomkesh Featuring: Arjan Bajwa, Tara-Alisha Berry, Arjun Bijlani Release date: January 24, 2020 Platform: Zee5 A state of siege

