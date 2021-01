Raising budget numbers well below that of Alabama

The figures for the recruiting budget are in, and the figures for the Auburn football program don’t come close to comparing to that of the University of Alabama. Expenses for recruiting football: Maroon

2018-19: $ 955,898

2019-20: $ 648,643 Alabama

2018-19: $ 2,633,467

2019-20: $ 2,105,688 – Josh Vitale (@JoshVitale) January 22, 2021 The numbers are pretty staggering. And yes, Auburn and Alabama are two different institutions with two different financial backgrounds and stakeholders, but still … Auburn’s cost of recruiting is not even a million, and Alabama’s is above two million. According to Josh Vitale, this information is from the NCAA Membership Financial Report submitted by each school. When it comes to football, there’s no denying – as much as I want to with every fiber in my being – that Alabama is the creme de la crème in the SEC, and in college football in general. They should have an exorbitant budget … how else could you explain winning national championships in five of the last ten years? Greatness doesn’t come cheap, and Alabama is picking up the best recruits since Nick Saban came on board in 2009. How they do it, Fly War Eagle is uncertain … but we absolutely don’t trust it, given the recruitment violations that hit programs left and right (we’re looking at your silly McDonalds bags situation on Rocky Top, Tennessee). The real problem in looking at these numbers is you wonder what Auburn Football is spending its money on if not actively trying to recruit the best talent available. Actually, I’ll answer my own question: everything else. Between a new state-of-the-art football performance center and new salaries for all of Bryan Harsin’s coaching staff – not to mention the buyouts for Gus Malzahn and those fired from his coaching carousel – the actual players are blue and wear orange. not getting enough priority. The beauty of the Plains and the togetherness of the Auburn family should be more than enough to lure top recruits to the 334. Instead, we see tweets like this pushing us even further down after another national championship from Crimson Tide. We trust in Harsin. Let’s hope these numbers change this time next year … and let’s hope the good guys in Alabama get the better of the roster.







