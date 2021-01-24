Australia has opened its doors to the world’s best tennis players. Will it pay the price?

It was last year a confused system of hotel quarantines that unleashed the coronavirus and caused a second lockdown in the Australian state of Victoria and its shiny metropolis Melbourne. Those 111 days that ran until the end of October, piling up on top of the first national lockdown in March, which had led to a hotel quarantine for incoming travelers, leading to the escape of the viruses through weak security in Victoria, which led to the second lockdown. , which had led to an investigation with 96 witnesses in December, which had led to little to establish blame.

Victorians are very aware of hotel quarantines, said Georgie Crozier, a member of the Victorian Parliament and shadow minister of health in a state that has suffered 820 of 909 deaths from the coronavirus in a country with tenuous prowess in the global battle.

Now here comes one Oh my phase of hotel quarantines in Melbourne. It’s going to be one of the most important experiments in international sports in the coronavirus era, this particular Australian Open, and involves some of the most unconscious divas to roam the globe: top tennis players.

They have arrived among 1,200 fellow travelers with limited numbers from their usual ecosystem. They arrived well before an event postponed from January to February 8-21, some from countries that were crying viruses, such as the United States. Ten of the crowd had tested positive from Australian Saturday which precedes American Saturday forever. Seventy-two, who had completed three charter flights each of which yielded between one and two positive tests, ended up in the harsh closing of hotel quarantine and couldn’t even practice outdoors. A few have made both nonsense and apologies. Go beyond their non-opening windows to the recovering city, and they are at the heart of a coronavirus debate that Americans are familiar with: Sports vs. Public Health vs. Economy vs. Public Mental Health vs. Covid-Normal Craving, an expression Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews has deployed.

Only this time, the background differs from the experiments from the Grand Slam coronavirus era of 2020, the US Open and French Open. What the foreign players need to understand, reader Kirsty Page from Ivanhoe wrote in a letter to the Age newspaper, is that the Australian Open bubble is different from the others, like the US Open. [The U.S. Open and French Open] were done to protect the players from everyone else. Our bubble is to protect us all from the players and their entourages. I’m sure they can’t comprehend how hard we’ve worked for zero cases.

It can be read like hieroglyphs for people in virus-besieged countries and states, but Victoria has recently had 61- and 17-day streaks with no locally transmitted cases, the latest since Saturday.

They are so nervous that the virus is escaping, Crozier said of her constituents, and after the government told her [the security for previous hotel quarantines]. It’s not about tennis. I love tennis. I love it. But we can’t, we can not, let this virus escape because of what we’ve been through. Many people have said to me, we shouldn’t have tennis. It is not worth it. Wimbledon has been canceled. Why not this?

Great things abound. Victoria struggles with state boundaries. Melburnians stranded elsewhere are struggling to get home from Sydney and Thailand and beyond. The Victorian schools are preparing to reopen. Hidden among all this, the sport has resurfaced alongside the familiar signs and sighs from the days of the covid: fractional rise. A cricket saga between Australia and India recently toured the country in four cities, including Melbourne, with less than 30,000 in attendance at a 100,000-seat venue. At that event at the end of December, fans were turned off in zones for convenience in the event of a need for contact tracing (which turned out to be necessary).

With two solid weeks of tennis matches representing a tougher mission, the Australian Open aims to replicate that approach with three separate fan zones, while trying to avoid a cancellation that could damage its Grand Slam brand. The leader, Craig Tiley, the indigenous South African, Australian citizen and former tennis coach at the University of Illinois, has tried to weather a great barrage of trouble and confusion. He told reporters that the players have given him understanding and backlash.

Within those players, the situation has maintained the age-old divide between superstars and semistars. This gap normally emerges in court orders at Grand Slams; now it comes up in housing assignments at Grand Slams.

The first group spends their quarantine 400 miles northwest of Melbourne in Adelaide, in the less affected, less constrained state of South Australia. From there came a now infamous lineup of words from eight-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic, listing suggestions for relaxation for Melbourne players. It became so shamed and berated that he wrote a Dear Australia letter, say it stemmed from concern for fellow players and call it a brainstorm instead of a list of requirements. No. Roberto Bautista Agut mind-numbingly repeated an Israeli news host’s question whether the harsh confinement felt like a prison. (He apologizedSome players have complained about the food being brought to the rooms. The girlfriend of No. 228 Bernard Tomic explained on video her frustration stemming from her deep-seated inability to wash her hair.

Those are exceptions, as Tiley said, with two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka, who is has endured turmoil in her personal life, leading the brigade of upright sermons perspective.

Within tennis, there are long-complained issues about stars getting better treatment and questions of competitive imbalances due to practice privileges, which are insignificant today. Outside of tennis there are bigger issues like, you know, politics.

Lately there has been a commotion when Tiley spoke on the radio about the bills ringing in three quarantine hotels and said the state government would help, leading to a relapse. That included Andrews, the prime minister since 2014, who said the tennis world is paying for that.

That led Neil Mitchell, a longtime pillar of a morning radio host, to name that a contender for scam of the year. He said to his audience: Yesterday, on the air at around 8:30, I found that you and I, as taxpayers, are subsidizing hotel quarantine for the tennis players, all those whingers who sit in five-star hotels and hit the ball against the wall. The head of Tennis Australia told me that. He confirmed it. And the government immediately began to cover it up.

Dan: They expect you to believe that the man running the Australian Open didn’t know who and how they paid for the quarantine.

And since sports don’t stop with sports these days, political reporter Richard Willingham states wrote for the Australian Broadcasting CorporationA successful tournament will show that Melbourne is truly open again, but if the virus enters the community and forces a lockdown, Andrew’s time as prime minister will almost certainly be over.