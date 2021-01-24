Beauties lose shootout in round robin opener | Hockey





The Buffalo Beauts opened their National Womens Hockey League season with a 2-1 shootout loss to the Connecticut Whale on Saturday night in the first game of the league round-robin in a series of bubbles at the Herb Brooks Arena in Lake Placid. Katelyn Russ of the Whale opened the shootout, beating Buffalo’s rookie goalie Carly Jackson after the teams played three bouts plus extra overtime to a 1-1 draw. Russ goal was the only number in the shootout, giving the Whale the victory. Kristin Lewicki, Brooke Stacey and Dominique Kremer were unsuccessful in their attempts to balance the shootout for Buffalo after Russ scored. Connecticut scored first in the regulations when Kayla Friesen scored equally at 4:07 of the second period, with Shannon Doyle getting the assist. The Beauts were right at 5:14 from the third after a power play goal from Lewicki. Alyson Matteau assisted. Despite the loss, it was a promising professional debut for Jackson, who was the third player to be included in the NWHL-draft in 2020. She played in college at the University of Maine. Jackson stopped 42 of the 43 shots she saw from the Whale. Abbie Ives of the Whale had 24 rescues.

