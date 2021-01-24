The Challenge of Ander Arteagabeitia – Latest News, Breaking News, Top News Headlines

Others

Arteagabeitia It is an example of overcoming. This 27-year-old young man from Sopuerta, a good sports friend and who came to play for the Athletic Cadet, shared a team Ager

Aketxe and Iigo

Ruiz

from

Galarreta, and residence in Derio with Iker

Muniain, suffers from tetraplegia, a spinal cord injury in the neck that causes complete or partial paralysis of the arms and legs, after an accident in a swimming pool on July 25, 2020, an unfortunate year in every way.

Now, Others He improves as the days go by at Toledo National Paraplegic Hospital, but his idea is to return to his native Sopuerta. This requires you to rehabilitate your home to adapt it to your physical needs and remove architectural barriers. To continue his rehabilitation and to be autonomous, he also needs a modified car. All of this entails significant economic costs. His gang of friends has organized a fundraiser through the GoFundMe platform.

Ander played with Ager Aketxe and Ruiz de Galarreta in the Athletic Cadet

At the moment I am surprised by the initiative and the support I receive from all over the world. My friends started fundraising on Wednesday and I never thought it would be so great that people loved me so much. I am very proud of it and I am super happy and super happy. It helps me keep going, it gives me a push to move forward. I feel indebted to the people. I didn’t think I would get that much support. I am very grateful to everyone, he says. Others from Toledo. The young man gives another example: People turned around, I have an Instagram profile, Thursday I had 1,100 followers, and now I have more than 6,000. Such a shame.

From day one, and despite having suffered such a major blow in life, he has remained morally strong: From the moment I regained consciousness, I knew what had happened to me. I’ve never wondered why. I’ve always had my head up, of course with low moments like everyone else, but I take it very positively, I’m very happy, with a lot of desire to move forward.

His four months in Toledo – he joined on September 14 – have served him to progress. I moved very little and here they trained me very well. Despite the injury I have, I am pretty good at becoming as independent as possible, ”he says.

Sport has always been one of the biggest drivers. I play sports all my life. I’ve played soccer from ages 7 to 23, but when I started working in three shifts I couldn’t keep it balanced. Then I went climbing, mountain climbing, running in the mountains, snowboarding … If I don’t play sports, I’m not human. Now he practices table tennis, but the covid has brought many limitations: “I am very interested in practicing canoeing, hand cycling (three wheel bike), but now everything is pretty limited by the pandemic.”

This initiative helps me to keep going, it gives me a push to move forward

Others he has very fond memories of his time in Lezama. I played in the Athletic Cadet for a year. I moved into Derio’s residence to live with many of them who are now professional footballers, such as Muniain, Ager

Aketxe or Ruiz

from

Galarreta. I was on the team of these last two players. Arteagabeitia remembers these three footballers: A. Muni they raised him to junior second year. He already stood out, he started training with the first team, I lived with him in Derio’s residence. I have very good memories, what happens is that I was too young, at that age you don’t really appreciate what you have. I also had a lot of injuries and couldn’t have a good continuity. I remember when I played Ager, which put them from midfield, they all entered. I also remember GalarretaWe played with two midfielders and we played football very well.

Anyone who wants to contribute can do so via the following link:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/anderarteagabeitiaresta-barreras-en-su-nueva-vida?utm_source=whatsapp-visit&utm_medium=chat&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet