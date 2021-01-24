Start of the road trip, odds, lineups, TV and more

The New York Islanders are on their way for their first of two five-game road trips on their 2021 schedule. Tonight, the Islanders will face the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center at 7pm Eastern Time.

After tonight’s game, the Islanders will head to Washington for a set of two games against the Capitals, then round out the road trip with two games in the town of Brotherly Love against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Last time-out, Thursday-evening, the Islanders were led by their power play and skated to a 4-1 victory over the Devils at the Colosseum. Thursday was the Devils’ first loss of regulation of the young season.

Tonight, the New York Islanders have the chance to take eight of the first ten available points of the season

This game will also be a special homecoming for the experienced islanders defender, Andy Greene. This will be Greene’s first game in New Jersey after being traded to the Islanders last year. Before coming to Long Island, Greene played his entire career, which spanned 13 and a half seasons, with the Devils.

Story of the band

Islanders Devils 3-1-0 Listing 2-1-1 2.25 Goals-For / GP 2.25 1.50 Goals-Against / GP 2.50 20.0 PP% 9.1 93.3 PK% 62.5 27.0 Shot-for / GP 28.0 28.5 Shots against / GP 37.5

Betting odds

The islanders come in today as the favorites, courtesy of the Action network.

Although the islanders won Thursday’s game with three goals, the game was much closer than the score indicated. The teams exchanged opportunities and the Devils controlled the game in the second period and the Islanders played well defensively.

Expect another hard-fought battle between the parties today. The islanders will try to start their road trip off right, while the devils will try to avenge Thursday’s loss to the islands.

Projected setups

New York Islanders 3-1-0

The islanders have maintained the same line-up for all of their four games so far this season, and all indications point to the islands maintaining the same line-up for Sunday night’s game following their win on Thursday.

The only change we could see is Oliver Wahlstrom come in for Kieffer Bellows. Wahlstrom was on par with Ross Johnston and Jean-Gabriel Pageau yesterday at training. The same happened with Michael Dal Colle for the last game and everyone thought he was going to play, but Barry Trotz stayed with the same 18 skaters.

Therefore, there is a good chance that Trotz will stick to the same lines as the first four games tonight in Newark.

Semyon Varlamov is projected to get the start in goal after his shutout streak was broken in the last game. Varlamov currently holds a 3-0-0 record with an average of 0.33 goals conceded and a serve percentage of 0.988.

The islanders are expected to line up as follows:

Lee-Barzal-Eberle

Beauvillier-Nelson-Bailey

Bellows-Pageau-Johnston

Martin-Cizikas-Clutterbuck

Pelech-Pulock

Dobson-Mayfield

Leddy-Greene

Varlamov (Sorokin)

New Jersey Devils 2-1-1

The Devils are expected to make just one change to their team that lost to the Islanders in the first game.

As can be seen in the tweet below, Nick Merkley will make his first appearance of the season and is expected to replace Janne Kuokkanen on the fourth line.

#NJDevils coach Lindy Ruff confirms that Nick Merkley is joining the active roster / “entering” the line-up. – Corey Masisak (@ cmasisak22) January 23, 2021

Nico Hischier, the top forward, is still recovering from his injury prior to training camp and will miss the game.

The Devils have made no changes to their defensive pairs in practice and are expected to be the same as Thursday’s game tonight.

As of now, Mackenzie Blackwood appears to still be out for tonight after being placed on the NHL Covid protocol list just before Thursday’s matchup. Scott Wedgewood is expected to get the start, while Eric Comrie was recently claimed waivers from the Winnipeg Jets, is expected to be backed up.

The Devils are expected to act like this:

Sharangovich-Hughes-Palmieri

Johnsson-Zacha-Gusev

Wood-Zajac-Boqvist

Merkely-McLeod-Bastian

Murray-Subban

Kulikov-Severson

Smith-Tennyson

Wedgewood (Comrie)

Where to catch the game

TV: MSG + (Devils Telecast), MSG + 2 (Islanders Telecast), MSG GO

Radio: 88.7FM 103.9FM

Today in the East Division

There are two other games today, in addition to the Islanders Devils game, around the East Division. At 3pm, the Sabers and Capitals will face off, and at 7pm, the Rangers will face the Penguins in Pittsburgh.

Do you want your voice to be heard? Join the Eyes On Isles team! Write for us!

*All statistics provided by the NHL*