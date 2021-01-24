Being left poorer works as an advantage for me: Natarajan | Cricket News







“The main reason why I play all formats is that I go to my training and all my coaches, they would have known my strength in the formats so they gave me the chance to play in all formats. So I’m a left-handed person. that works as an advantage for me, ”Natarajan said at a press conference on Sunday.

Natarajan was chosen as a net bowler for the Australia series, but the left arm represented the country in all three formats of the game. In his Test debut at Gabba he picked up three wickets, including Marnus Labuschagne and Matthew Wade in the first innings.

“I always believe in my strength. I will try to support the Salem cricket association as much as possible. It is because of the support of people that I am here. People know how I got here, if someone works hard he can achieve anything I couldn’t meet all of you when I got back, I thank the media and everyone who supported me, ”he added. Indian skipper Virat Kohli has always been a strong supporter of left-arm bowlers, and has expressed his views on how useful the different angles can be in different sizes.

During his Test debut in Brisbane, Natarajan was a little intimidated by the pace of Mitchell Starc. Speaking of his at bat, Natarajan said: “After a long time I hit and like I said in the BCCI interview I couldn’t even see the first ball I ran into. I got to see such a fast ball and it was like this a good experience. ” Natarajan also revealed how spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was by his side the whole time and how he advised him to play better on the Australian tour.

“We’ve played together in many matches for Tamil Nadu, Tamil Nadu Premier League, etc. He’s very friendly and always calls me Nattu,” said Natarajan.

After winning the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, most of the Indian stars landed in the country on Thursday. Natarajan received a hero’s welcome to his hometown of Salem. T Natarajan becomes king as a welcome to his native village When he reached his hometown Salem, Natarajan was welcomed with ‘dhols’ and shehnais. The Indian pacemaker was surrounded by a huge crowd and then got on a cart. The people did not stop there and he was accompanied by a huge crowd and the Indian pacemaker basked in the well-deserved glory.

On Tuesday, India had won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series 2-1. For the first time in 32 years, Australia was beaten in Gabba, Brisbane.

