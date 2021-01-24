Juniors enjoy the opportunity to play in the UVTC tennis tournament | Common sports

The coronavirus pandemic has taken away countless games and competitions from kids in most sports since last spring.
All juniors participating in the Roseburg Winter Open tennis tournament indoors this weekend at the Umpqua Valley Tennis Center are grateful for the opportunity to participate in the Universal Tennis Rating event, which started Friday night and ends Sunday.
It’s really fun to be able to play, said Roseburg’s 10-year-old Alexander Totoian. I came to this tournament just to enjoy it and have fun and to get some time to play because there aren’t that many tournaments anymore because of the pandemic.
It’s good to stay thin and have something to do instead of staying home and locked up.
The single-only round-robin tournament has attracted players from California and Washington. There are two divisions: coed level-based and coed open.
COVID-19 and social distance guidelines are enforced.
This facility is intended for tournaments, says Erik Belzer, the tennis coordinator at UVTC. Here in the Northwest, the small choices for tournaments are right now. There are many indoor facilities that were forced to close (due to the virus).
Tennis is one of those sports where you can practice it safely. You have enough divorce, and there’s no reason why there can’t be other tournaments elsewhere in the state. We tried to make the most of (our facility) … when things get back to normal this place will be buzzing.
Marco Hernandez, 18, and Emerson Sublett, 13, made the trip from Redding, California, to play in the tournament. They represent Team Ascension and practice at Sun Oaks Tennis & Fitness.
We have friends here who we play with a lot and it’s a good time, said Hernandez, who is a freshman at Shasta College who plans to play tennis for the Knights. I think it’s a great facility and the weather is a mix of the heat we have in Redding.
I would consider myself a competitive tennis player, but I play to improve, Sublett said. This is an opportunity for me to improve my technique and gain more experience. The facility is very nice and the people here are very nice.
Belzer felt good about the turnout for a small tournament.
This whole COVID thing hasn’t been very fair to the kids, so I’m glad I gave them the chance to play, he said. It is best for them to give them these outlets and tournaments. We were just happy to be able to put it on safely.
