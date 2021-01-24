Politics: Local politicians, officials respond to Biden’s first executive orders | Tri-state news

Like he’d been wired for months, President Joe BidenThe first steps into office were the signing of a series of executive orders that undo many of the former president Donald Trumps own.
Some of these first 17 pen strokes as president were routine executive operational directives from Biden. Others, however, were next in line with what has become in recent memory the highest-stakes game of table tennis between aspiring supreme commanders and their outgoing counterpart.
Trump, for example, spent much of his early weeks writing out executive actions from the former president Barak Obama after being stopped by an opposition congress.
Achieved by the Telegraph Herald, Loras College Professor of Political Science Chris Wake up has discussed how some of these actions are consistent with historic presidential authority and others are just part of the theme of recent terms.
He first pointed to the Bidens directive that facial covers should be worn in federal buildings and on federal property in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
The normal practice for them is to provide directions within the executive branch, Budzisz said. For example, the Masks Executive Order, which covers how federal buildings or grounds will operate. They are the responsibility of the president.
So sure, that means readers have to wear face coverings in their post office whether there is a local mandate or not, but that’s a normal function of an executive order.
Management orders have always been there from the start, Budzisz said. (President Harry) Truman used one to stop steel mills in the Korean War. (President Abraham) Lincoln used one in the civil war to regulate how people were treated. Much of the New Deal was done by executive order.
But for at least the last three US presidents, there has been a change in the wind.
Theyre now used as a substitute for policy, Budzisz said. They have become much broader in scope. This ping pong back and forth … it’s appealing to presidents at a time when you have strong bias, or split control or wafer-thin margins.
The most noticeable salvo in this game was with Canada’s Keystone XL oil pipeline through the US states of Northern Plains and through tribal land in particular.
This project was denied a permit under the Obamas State Department in 2015. Trump then promptly granted it a presidential permit in 2017. Now Biden has taken that permit away.
That annoyed the US Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, who took to Twitter to call it a slap in the face of the country’s closest trading partner.
And the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was disappointed with that action, as Biden acknowledged in his summary of his call with its northern equivalent, the new presidents first with a foreign head of state.
Hinson is firmly against the exemptions from small refineries
American Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, sent a letter to Biden last week urging him to withdraw a handfull exemptions for small oil refineries granted in the last days of the Trump administration.
These waivers were the first since September, when Trump finally began to deny them after years of pressure from Corn Belt lawmakers, including Iowas as a full bipartisan delegation. The exemptions exempt specific refineries from following renewable fuel standards.
The two waivers issued early last week were for a Wyoming refinery.
Granting last-minute waivers for small oil refineries was a slap in the face of biofuel producers in Iowa, Hinson said in a statement. The Biden Administration must immediately revoke these exemptions and ensure that the integrity of the Renewable Fuel Standard is maintained in the future.
Child opposes Bidens pick for defense secretary
Last week, US Rep. Ron Kind, D-Wis., Expressed opposition to the granting of Gen. Lloyd Austin an exception to the National Security Act of 1947, which requires the head of the Department of Defense to be on active duty for at least seven years.
Austin retired in 2016, requiring such a waiver to be appointed.
Civilian surveillance of the military is a pillar of our democracy, Kind said in a statement. I am here to serve the people of western and central Wisconsin, and my loyalty is to our constitution, not party leaders. Just as I did in 2017 when I opposed a waiver for General (Jim) Mattis whose service to this country I deeply respect, today I am against a waiver for General Austin.
Hinson voted for the exemption.
While I am concerned about establishing a regular pattern of offering these waivers, I voted in favor of the designated Secretary Austins’s waiver request to serve as head of the Department of Defense, she said in a statement. After discussions with key national security officials, I believe he is the best candidate for the job and will lead the Pentagon and our armed forces with distinction.
Dubuque mayor backs Biden’s response plan
Last week held a group of 280 mayors, including Roy Buol, of Dubuque, country-backed Bidens proposed a US rescue plan for pandemic relief.
The $ 350 billion in direct aid to state and local governments included in President-elect Bidens American Rescue Plan would enable cities to maintain critical public sector jobs and boost our economic recovery, the letter said. Providing immediate, flexible aid to cities is the most efficient and immediate way to help families and their communities who have been suffering for far too long.