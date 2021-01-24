Washington Sundar says “Will be a blessing” in opening batting for India in Test Cricket

Coach Ravi Shastri’s locker room stories of persistence and determination work like a tonic for the young Washington Sundar, who is ready for any challenge, even if it means opening the batting for India in test matches. The 21-year-old Washington was a specialist top batsman during his India U-19 days, but then fine-tuned his off-spin to the point that he is now an automatic pick on India’s T20 team. Washington, one of the heroes of India’s epic triumph in Brisbane, which got them the four-game test series against Australia, spoke of the head coach’s influence on him.

“I think it will be a blessing for me if I ever get the chance to open the at bat for India in Tests. I think I will take up the challenge, just like our coach Ravi Sir did during his playing days,” Washington said. to PTI during a match. interaction from his hometown in Chennai.

He scored 62 in the first innings with Gabba to keep India in the match, then a quick 22, including a hooked six from Pat Cummins, to play a part in the final act, aside from a four-wicket match draw .

Ravi Sir tells us very inspiring stories from his playing days, such as how he made his debut as a specialist spinner, got four wickets and hit number 10 on his debut against New Zealand.

“And how he became a Test Opener from there and played all those great fast bowlers. I’d love to open batting in Tests like him,” said Washington, who enjoys a pretty premium batting average of 32 plus, which can only be done. improve from here if he gets to play more games for India.

For a youngster coming to the Test side, he feels there is no need to take outside inspiration because there are so many role models in that Indian dressing room.

“As a young person, when I look for inspiration and motivation, I find so many role models in that dressing room. There are Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, R Ashwin who have been such great performers.

“You look up to these players and they are always ready to guide you,” said the tall off-spinner.

Washington was asked to stay in Australia as a bowler after the run of white balls to help the testing team prepare and it meant that he bowed a lot to the nets with the red kookaburra.

“It certainly helped my overall game as I was asked to stay back for test matches. But it was the scheduling of our coaches, including bowling coach Bharath Arun, that really helped,” said the man who also has 26 T20Is and an ODI. played India.

So what exactly was the planning that helped him? “As the Australian fields have a lot more pace and resilience I had to overspin my deliveries a lot. In Australia you can’t be slow through the air and the main strategy was to shoot up and down. that’s what I focused on.

“Obviously on the first day in Brisbane the field didn’t do much for spinners, but it was like a dream come true to have Steve Smith as my first test wicket,” he said.

During the last day epic chase, Washington said that once the equation came down to about 50 runs in 10 overs, he was confident he and Rishabh Pant could get it done.

“I knew with Pant on the other side, the bowlers would be under a lot of pressure. If we could hit 25 or 30 quickly, then we could hit the goal. In the first innings, Shardul hit really well during our collaboration.”

A few days at home with family before entering the Chennai bio bubble, Washington helps rejuvenate and also enjoy the delicious chicken biryani cooked by his mother.

His elder sister Shailaja is also a professional cricketer and the siblings share and exchange notes, even though, according to the gentle man, that’s a rarity.

Promoted

“When she (Shailaja) finds something to be pointed out, she does. Her suggestions have always been valuable.

“But more often than not, we don’t talk about cricket at home. We are both so involved in the game that when we get back home there are plenty of other topics we discuss and not really cricket,” he said.