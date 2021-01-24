











Five clubs in llite in Brittany The Breton knows the high level in collective sports. No less than five Breton teams evolve within the elite of their sport. In football, the women’s division of En Avant Guingamp has continuously evolved since 2006 into D1, the French women’s football elite (the club was then called Stade Briochin). In handball, Brest is Bretagne Handball, with Metz, the locomotive of women’s handball and playing in the Champions League every year since 2017, equivalent to the best continental countries. Landerneau Bretagne Basket is on the rise in basketball. Arriving in the Women’s League in 2018, the Finnish club will play in the first European league in its history, the EuroCup this season. In rugby, Stade Rennais has been in the top 8 since 2006. In table tennis, Quimper has been in Pro Women since 2018. In addition to the llite clubs, there are also clubs that fly one floor below, such as Quimper Volley or the footballers of Stade Brestois and Saint-Malo. Some pioneers They became Olympic champions and put Brittany in the spotlight, such as the Brestoise Faustine Merret, in gold Athnes in RS: X and Julie Bresset, Olympic cross-country mountain biking champion in 2012 and who announced Pluc-sur-Li (today Pluc – LHermitage) throughout France. For them, the Lannionnaise cyclist Nathalie Even-Lancien won the Olympic title in the points race at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta. Historical clubs And then there are the clubs that have allowed the development of women’s sports. In football, Quimper-Kerfeunteun, 150 licensees, whose women’s section is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, or the Stade Briochin, Breton showcase for women’s football. Launched in 1971 within the company Chaffoteaux et Maury, Saint-Brieuc, the team joined D1 in 1981, before merging Stade Briochin in 2004 and then with En Avant Guingamp in 2011. Berder, Cordon-Ragot, Mbock, Burel and ttes daffiche Ccilia Berder (fencing), Audrey Cordon-Ragot (cycling), Eugnie Le Sommer and Griedge Mbock (football), Clara Burel (tennis), Pauline Coatana (handball), Lucille Gicquel (volleyball), Camille Lecointre and Alose Retornaz (Olympic sailing ) all have two things in common: they are Breton and fly at the top of their sport. A clearly non-exhaustive list. Set in the world of saber, the Quimproise Ccilia Berder will aim for a medal at the Tokyo Olympics, such as Brestoises Pauline Coatana and Camille Lecointre and Alose Retornaz, who will play for gold. La Ploemeuroise (56) Eugnie Le Sommer holds the record for the number of goals scored in the French team (82), while the Costarmoricaine (de Louannec) Clara Burel is one of the great hopes of French tennis. Basketball, handball, gymnastics, these sports are practiced by the Breton Women are also present among amateurs. In all of Brittany, basketball had 32,500 licensees in January 2019, 40% of them women. An identical ratio between men and women in handball (27,300 licensees), while the female population is half of the 8,500 licensees in volleyball in the same period. In short, a virtual parity for these sports. Some clubs are very dynamic. This is the case with La Quimproise, the 5th French rhythmic gymnastics club, with 80% girls.







